McLaren teases new model ahead of Goodwood debut

The next new McLaren is just two weeks away from being revealed online ahead of a public debut at the UK’s 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed. To keep the world guessing, a new, tantalising image has been released revealing a pair of formidable top-exit exhausts.
The car, which will be driven up the famous Goodwood Hill Climb for the first time on Thursday July 12, will be the fifth model to be announced under McLaren’s Track22 business plan. It will benefit from increased power, minimised weight, optimised aerodynamics and enhanced driver engagement. It will also deliver track-focused dynamics. And like the McLaren Senna, the most recent model revealed by the Woking-based company, it will be limited to the few.
