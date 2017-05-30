McLaren P1 LM sets 6min 43sec Nürburgring lap time

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In June 2016, the P1 LM was launched at Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it became the fastest road car to tackle the Goodwood Hill.

Over the past eleven months, as the five P1 LM production cars have been built, the identical prototype XP1LM road car has been testing. During the final phases at Nurburgring Nordschleife, XP1LM achieved a fastest lap of 6.43.2. After setting this new lap record, the car then drove directly from Nurburgring back home to the UK.

This project is the latest collaboration between Lanzante and Kenny Brack. Kenny Brack is known for his 1999 Indianapolis 500 win, 1998 Indy racing win, and recent gold medal at the 2009 rally-x during the x-games. Lanzante first became globally synonymous with the McLaren name when it ran the semi-works Mclaren F1 GTR that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1995.

The project also received support from McLaren, and Pirelli who made a specific size and compound road legal Trofeo tyre for the P1 LM.

The P1 LM road car is intended to be the quickest, rarest, and last of the P1 variants.

All five P1 LMs are sold, and will be used in the USA, Japan, UAE and the UK.

Lanzante and Kenny Brack shall be allowing journalists to experience the P1 LM production car at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of speed, where they will also host a live talk about their Nürburgring achievements.

Car Specification

The biggest change is to the engine hardware, increasing capacity from 3798cc to 3994cc, additional boost, and hybrid power producing 1000 BHP and 1050 N m torque. This is achieved while still using 99-octane fuel.

Max RPM: 8500

Rated output in PS: 800 @ 7.250 rpm and 200 from E motor

Top speed 345 kph – limited

Wheels: 9.5 x 19 front / 12.5 x 20 rear

Tyre: 275/30/19 front / 335/30/20 rear

Weight: 1390 kg

Chassis: Wheels and tyres are unique to the P1 LM with centre locking. The LM is 60kg lighter than even the McLaren P1™ GTR due to the removal of race parts such as the air-jack system, the use of lightweight seats replicated from the original McLaren F1 GTR, the Inconel exhaust and titanium tailpipes, lightweight fabricated charge coolers, Lexan windows, and the use of titanium bolts and fixings.

Design: The advanced aerodynamics and styling of the McLaren P1™ GTR are largely carried over to the P1 LM but with increased aero from a modified rear wing, and larger front splitter and dive planes.

Together the changes give an increase in downforce of 40%. The P1 LM is uniquely fitted with a fully exposed carbon fibre roof and additional panels. Other exterior changes include orange brake callipers on the orange examples, and silver on the grey ones.

Interior: Exposed carbon fibre covers the entire dashboard, instrument cowl, seat backs, roof, door cards, centre console and even the floor mats. Air conditioning is included as standard. Orange Alcantara ® is used for the seat inserts and door pulls on the orange cars, black on the grey examples. Five point seat belts are also fitted. The Alcantara ® trimmed steering wheel is unique to the P1 LM and is a modified version of that used in the championship winning McLaren MP4/23 driven by Lewis Hamilton.

Additional Equipment: The P1 LM will be supplied by Lanzante with a full tool kit replicating that of the original McLaren F1. Included is a torque wrench and wheel socket, diagnostics tablet, tailored car cover, and battery charging system.



