Spend a few minutes on a social media channel like Instagram and you are bound to come across an account that post exclusively about the “luxury life”. High resolution images of exotic locations, fine dining, designer products and of course luxury cars. Whilst, to many of us, this lifestyle is simply unattainable, there are elements of it that we can experience and so here we explore luxury saloon cars made affordable.

The Benefits of Leasing

Leasing cars, from companies like Car 4 Leasing, has become extremely popular over the last 10 years or so and there are plenty of reasons why. In the first instance you get a new car, but you need not worry about depreciation because when you are ready to move on to your next car, you simply give it back – without the hassle of having to sell it on. The monthly fees are similar to the repayments you would make on a loan for the same type of vehicle and this is why, for many people, leasing comes out on top.

So, when it comes to luxury saloon motors, what kind of cars can you expect to be able to choose from?

Jaguar XJ Series 3.0 Luxury

For something really special and that you don’t see too often on the roads, why not consider the Jaguar XJ Series 3.0 Luxury? This wonderfully good looking executive saloon just brims with style, sleek, with a hint of sport on the outside, plush and refined on the inside.

When it comes to driving the XJ Series 3.0, What Car comments that “there’s no finer handling luxury saloon than the XJ”. Features include a state-of-the-art Touch Pro infotainment system, which also lets you monitor the car remotely from your smartphone and quilted leather seats.

BMW 7 Series 730d M Sport Saloon

In the same class as the Jaguar is the BMW 7 Series 730d M Sport Saloon. Here again you will get an amazing infotainment system, this one incorporates BMWs iDrive gesture control technology, a luxury, handcrafted interior and leather seats.

Both cars are a similar size, although the Jaguar is a little more powerful and both cars are available to lease at a similar price. So, what is the cost of leasing a top of the range saloon car and acquiring a taste of the luxury life?

The Cost of Leasing a Luxury Saloon Car

Generally speaking, there are 2 pricing options when leasing a car. The first is the business option and then there is the personal option – the latter includes VAT. Both the cars we have featured here can be leased, on a basic personal contract, for around £700 per month. There are more expensive packages worth exploring and they include extras such as servicing and when comparing deals, also look out for the annual mileage allowance, as this can also effect the cost.

So, as you can see the luxury life, or at least a slice of it, is not as unattainable as you may think.

