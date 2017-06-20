Leading MG dealership wins global automotive award

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nathaniel Car Sales Ltd strives to exceed expectations and deliver the best value and customer service possible. Their dedication to excellence has not gone unnoticed. At the Shanghai Motor Show, Nathaniel Car Sales Ltd was presented with the 2017 SAIC Motors Global MG Dealer Award.

Nathan Griffiths, Sales and Operations Manager at Nathaniel Cars commented: “Providing outstanding service and delighting customers are two of our key priorities. To be awarded – not just on a national level, but across the world – for our continued successes and performance is a significant accolade and one that the entire team is humbled to have received”.

“With a growing range of stylish, family-friendly vehicles that offer fun, functionality and practical performance at a highly affordable price point, MG continues to drive forward as one of the fastest-growing automotive manufacturers. We’re proud to be part of such an exciting global network and see huge potential for future growth.”

Matthew Cheyne, Head of Sales and Marketing at MG Motor UK, added: “As a top performer in the MG dealer network, Nathaniel Cars is renowned for delivering outstanding service for motorists. We’d like to offer our congratulations to Nathan and the team for taking home the Four Star Award – a true reflection of the team’s drive, determination, commitment and outstanding performance.”

Earlier this year, Nathaniel Car Sales Ltd received another prestigious award. This Bridgend dealership was named MG UK Dealer of The Year 2016 by MG Motors. Auto Express also recognized Nathaniel Cars’ commitment to excellence. Auto Express included Nathaniel Cars in the top 5% of car dealerships when they ranked all the car dealerships in the UK in the Auto Express Driver Power Best Car Dealers report 2017.

Nathaniel Car Sales Ltd loves the role they play in providing the community with the exceptional quality and value of MG Cars. Visit Nathaniel Cars to see these best-selling cars and test drive your favourites. To find out more about the full line of MG cars for sale and the many customisation options available, visit http://www.nathanielcars.co.uk/new-cars/mg/

