Kia unveils Proceed concept at Frankfurt Motor Show

Kia has unveiled the striking new Proceed Concept, alongside a series of new production models at the 2017 Frankfurt International Motor Show.

The Proceed Concept presents a bold vision for a potential member of the next-generation cee’d family. The concept has been revealed alongside the new Kia Stonic, which makes its public premiere in Frankfurt. The Picanto X-Line and upgraded Sorento are also revealed for the first time, before going on sale globally later in the year.

The new Kia Proceed Concept has been created by Kia’s European design centre in Frankfurt, and hints at the design of the next-generation cee’d model family.

Unveiled for the first time today, the concept presents a new body type for Kia. The extended hot hatch styling provides a low roofline, muscular proportions and compact footprint. The concept features a striking ‘Sharkblade’ in the bodywork which reinforces the lack of B-pillars, while lateral strakes exaggerate the Proceed Concept’s waistline and lend an air of muscularity to the rear of the car. The concept is finished in bespoke ‘Lava Red’ paintwork, created by combining multiple hand-applied layers of black, chrome-effect silver, and red-tinted lacquer.

Inside, the cabin is inspired by the world of bespoke tailoring and haute couture. Four split-back seats are wrapped in rippled black fabric, tailored by hand, with hand-painted satin fabric lining the doors and flowing into the footwells. The Proceed Concept’s dashboard controls are finished in highly tactile knurled aluminium.

Gregory Guillaume, Chief Designer Europe for Kia Motors, commented: “With many European drivers now seeking performance alternatives to the three-door hot hatch style, we began thinking about a different halo model for the cee’d family. The Proceed Concept represents a bold new vision of how the vibrant soul of the pro_cee’d could be reincarnated and revitalised for a new generation of performance-oriented drivers.”

