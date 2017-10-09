Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations builds Jamie Oliver’s dream kitchen

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Chef and TV personality Jamie Oliver and Jaguar Land Rover have created the ultimate kitchen on four wheels highlighting the versatility of a Land Rover Discovery. Jamie’s bespoke family SUV comes with a host of cooking features including a slow-cooker, barbecue, ice cream maker, olive oil dispenser and will even churn butter as you drive.

Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) worked with lifelong Land Rover fan and customer, Jamie, to bring his vision to life. The result is truly unique – it’s the only Discovery in the world that has a toaster in the centre console and a rotisserie driven by the power take off. Other ingenious features include a slow-cooker that sits beside the engine, a pasta maker, a gas hob and a deployable dining table and worktop. There is even a herb garden and spice rack in the rear windows.

Jamie Oliver said: “I gave Land Rover a massive challenge to create the ultimate kitchen on wheels. I dreamt big and asked for a lot, and what they’ve done has blown my mind. I didn’t think they’d actually be able to put a slow-cooker next to the engine and an olive oil dispenser in the boot, but they did. The result is an amazing Discovery, tailored perfectly for me and the family – we love it. This unique creation means we can take our culinary adventures to the next level.”

The SVO team prides itself on making the impossible happen, so was only too happy to help bring Jamie’s ideas to life.

David Fairbairn, Head of Bespoke at SVO, said: “As a team, we never imagined we would be asked to produce wheels that churn butter so it has been great fun working alongside Jamie to bring his vision to life. He really wanted to push the boundaries of what was possible with this versatile vehicle and the team fully embraced the challenge.

“Discovery helps our customers make every day an adventure, and this special vehicle will give Jamie and his family the chance to cook amazing meals anywhere they want to. The Bespoke team was created by SVO to enable us to really understand our most discerning clients’ needs, so we can tailor vehicles to suit their lifestyle.”

With up to 2,500 litres of luggage space and clever storage for 21st century family essentials, the versatile seven-seater Discovery was the perfect vehicle for SVO to modify. With plenty of room for a custom-made aluminium sink, a flat screen TV and deployable kitchen worktop that also doubles as a dining table. Further touches include a spice drawer, a bespoke pestle and mortar and a Land Rover barbecue.

