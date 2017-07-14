Jaguar E-PACE - compact performance SUV revealed

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Jaguar E-PACE is a five-seat compact SUV that packs the design and performance of a Jaguar sports car into a spacious, practical and connected all-wheel-drive vehicle.

The E-PACE is the newest member of Jaguar’s SUV family following Jaguar’s first all-electric SUV, the I-PACE Concept and the World Car of the Year-winning F-PACE performance SUV.

The exterior design is inspired by the F-TYPE sports car and is characterised by the distinctive Jaguar grille, muscular proportions, short overhangs and powerful haunches. Optional 21-inch alloy wheels give the E-PACE a bold and purposeful stance, instantly communicating dynamic agility. Jaguar sports car DNA is also evident in the fast sweep of the roofline and the distinctive side window graphic.

“Established Jaguar design principles ensure the E-PACE is immediately recognisable as the sports car of its class. Our new compact SUV combines the interior space, connectivity and security that families expect with the kind of proportions, purity of design and performance not usually associated with such a practical vehicle.”

Ian Callum, Director of Design, Jaguar

The E-PACE will be one of the most connected and intelligent vehicles in its class. The next-generation touchscreen infotainment system connects customers to their favourite apps, such as Spotify through Jaguar Land Rover’s InControl apps.

Digital connectivity can be found throughout the cabin, ready for every need of the modern family. There are up to four 12-volt charging points and five USB connections as well as a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot for up to eight devices.

The E-PACE has exceptional interior space for a vehicle in this class. The compact SUV is 4,395mm long with short front and rear overhangs of 882mm and 832mm respectively. Its 2,681mm wheelbase seats five in absolute comfort and yields a generous rear legroom of 892mm while the large luggage capacity of 577 litres is made possible by the vehicle’s sophisticated Integral Link rear suspension architecture.

New chassis hardware developed for the E-PACE maximises interior space while also providing the strong foundations for the vehicle’s impressive all-surface dynamic capabilities. The Integral Link rear suspension layout has allowed Jaguar’s engineers to deliver the responsiveness and agility required without compromising ride comfort.

Configurable Dynamics gives the driver even more control with individual settings for the throttle, automatic transmission, steering and, where fitted, the Adaptive Dynamics suspension system. The Adaptive Dynamics set-up senses driver input, body and wheel movements and pre-emptively loads the suspension and chassis and adjusts the damping for improved roll control and agility in all conditions. As a result, the E-PACE delivers all the space young families need with all the character of a true Jaguar sports car.

Under the bonnet, E-PACE features a choice of efficient yet powerful Ingenium petrol and diesel engines. The 300PS Ingenium petrol turbo engine powers E-PACE from 0-60mph in just 5.9 seconds (6.4 seconds for the 0-100km/h sprint) before reaching an electronically-limited top speed of 151mph. For customers who want the ultimate efficiency, the front-wheel drive 150PS Ingenium diesel delivers CO2 emissions of 124g/km.

“The E-PACE provides the best of both worlds: Jaguar sports car dynamics with compact SUV practicality. The latest addition to the PACE family provides comfort, interior space and clever stowage solutions allied to engaging handling and Jaguar Land Rover’s latest Ingenium petrol and diesel engines.”

