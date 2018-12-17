Jaguar E-Pace combines sports car design and agility with everyday SUV practicality

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Jaguar’s model naming can be confusing to people not too familiar with automakers other models. Often the model is confused with F-Pace or all-electric I-Pace. The E doesn’t mean electric as the E usually stands for. Instead it just means smaller than the F-Pace.

The E-Pace entered the market in 2017 and is still very fresh with its design. The exterior design is inspired by the F-TYPE sports car, characterized by the distinctive Jaguar grille, muscular proportions, short overhangs and powerful haunches, giving it a bold and purposeful stance.

The subcompact luxury crossover is based on a modified version of the JLR D8 platform as used by the Range Rover Evoque and the Land Rover Discovery Sport. Going mainly against German trio of BMW X1, Mercedes GLA and Audi Q3, the E-Pace has a lot to offer. The Q3 really isn’t much of a competitor as it is outclassed in almost any way and is due for a successor soon.

The X1 and GLA are both smaller, inside and out.

Powered by a new-era four-cylinder 2.0-litre Ingenium engines, the diesels range from 150-240bhp and petrols from 249-300bhp, with the latter hitting 0-62mph in 6.4 seconds. Not bad for a small compact SUV.

All engines are linked to a nine-speed auto transmission and four-wheel-drive, except the base diesel engine, which can be had with FWD.

The E-Pace crossover has received plenty of attention from awards to new records. TopGear Magazine declared it last year the ‘Crossover of the Year’ in one of motoring’s toughest categories. During its premiere the E-Pace also rolled into the record books, setting a new Guinness World Record with a 15.3 metre-long jump complete with a 270-degree corkscrew-like ‘barrel roll’.

Behind the wheel was stunt driver Terry Grant, who said: “As far as I am aware no production car has ever cleanly completed a bona-fide barrel roll and therefore it has always been an ambition of mine to perform one ever since I was a boy. After driving the Jaguar F-PACE in the record-breaking loop-the-loop, it has been amazing to help launch the next chapter of the PACE family in an even more dramatic dynamic feat.”

Pricing for this sporty crossover starts from £28,930, meaning Jaguar E-Pace leasing with business contract starts from £209.22 and personal contract from £251.06 a month.

The E-Pace is not built by Jaguar, instead it is built in Austria, by Magna Steyr. There is plenty of high-tech and practical options, making it a perfect daily driver for those who want sportiness, SUV practicality with four-wheel drive and great design inside out.

