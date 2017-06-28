Italdesign to debut the first of five production-ready ZEROUNO supercars at Salon Prive

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Designed, engineered and produced by Italdesign, the all-new ZEROUNO supercar’s body and modular chassis are made from carbon fibre and powered by a 5.2-litre V10. The all-new ZEROUNO has race car performance for the road and propels itself to a top speed of 205 mph and 0-62 mph in 3.2 seconds, which is created, in part, by a seven-speed, dual-clutch gearbox.

The focus of this exciting supercar has been aerodynamic-led from the beginning, and is the culmination of nearly 50 years of Italdesign’s history; during which it has designed cars for some of the most exotic marques including Bugatti, Lamborghini, Lancia and Maserati. The company uses innovative and patented aerodynamics at the nose of the car, called Y Duct®, which directs all the air through a central intake, flowing along a Y-shaped path and emerging from two apertures inserted in the bonnet, thus generating maximum downforce.

Not only has the emphasis been on lightweighting and design for the ZEROUNO’s body, but the titanium exhaust, aluminium alloy wheels and carbon-ceramic brakes also aim to bring the weight of unsprung mass on the car down. The ZEROUNO’s interior is also dominated by hand crafted carbon fibre, with the door panels, dashboard and transmission tunnel all fashioned by the composite material. Italdesign has also worked with famed tyre provider, Pirelli, and each car will feature coloured P-Zero tyres, available in white, red, yellow and grey.

Just five cars will be manufactured by the end of 2017 by the Italy-based manufacturer, and the first owners have the option to further customise their cars to make theirs truly bespoke and unique. Several optional packages are available, including full carbon look and the race-only Corsa package.

Perfectly complimenting the new car is a handmade timepiece that reflects the notion of creating an exclusive, tailor made item with the best materials possible, much like the ZEROUNO. Designed in conjunction with Roger Dubuis, the Geneva-based watchmaker, each car has a tailor-made and handmade ethos, using the best materials possible. The ZEROUNO and matching Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Italdesign Edition watch have world-class design and attention-to-detail throughout.

“It’s an honour to be chosen as the location to host Italdesign’s UK debut. Following the ZEROUNO’s official launch at Geneva this year, where we also saw the new painted Pirelli P-Zero tyres, I’m delighted to welcome Italdesign and its sublime supercar to Salon Privé this year,” said Salon Privé co-founder David Bagley.

“The ethos of the ZEROUNO and Italdesign’s vision fits perfectly with that of Salon Privé – to combine world-class luxury design and create a sense of occasion that will appeal to existing and new automotive enthusiasts. I can’t wait for everyone to see it in September – I think it’ll draw quite the crowd over the three-day event at Blenheim Palace.”



