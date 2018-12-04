Isuzu unleashes the Fury with new D-Max special edition

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Take a look around a construction site, and there’s a pretty good chance there you’ll find a pick-up covered in dust. Not because it’s sat there gathering it, but because it’s been put to work. There’s also a good chance it’ll be a D-Max.

Isuzu’s workhorse is a UK favourite and Northern Ireland’s best-selling pick-up. It reached record worldwide sales in 2017 thanks to its combination of capability, utility and affordability, in cases undercutting rivals by thousands of pounds.

Next year the generation as you know it will be replaced with an all-new model, so as a sort of swansong, Isuzu’s releasing a special edition called the D-Max Fury.

Those of you who are familiar with Isuzu’s roster will remember that back in 2015 they released a Isuzu D-Max Fury model in limited numbers. The new Fury model isn’t a carbon copy, but it does follow a similar formula: top-spec looks with a mid-range spec.

What you need to know is this – it has the same kit as the mid-spec Yukon model, but the looks of the higher end Blade model. What you get then is a top-spec ‘looking’ pick-up with a very affordable price tag.

Unique to the D-Max Fury, Isuzu has finished the body in a striking colour called ‘Magma Red’ with black detailing. A matte black front grille, bumper vents, 18-inch gunmetal grey alloy wheels and matching side steps complete the look. LED daytime running lights come as standard, ensuring you always stand out.

Inside, the Fury has a unique interior. As standard, it comes with grey cloth Fury upholstery with red overstitching, but optionally, you can add black and red leather upholstery with ‘Fury’ stitched into the seat backs. We’d go for the optional extra. It adds pizazz to the inside and makes the Fury feel as special as it is.

Because it’s based on the Yukon, you get all its kit. This includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a 6-speaker audio system, a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, a reversing camera and front and rear USB ports.

Something to bear in mind is the D-Max Fury is only available as a Double Cab, whereas the Yukon it’s based on is also available as an Extended Cab.

Whatever the case, the D-Max Double Cab offers the best of both worlds. You can comfortably transport five and the rear load bed still offers a 5,295 x 1,860 x 1,795 (length-width-height) load space. The payload capacity stands at 1,116kg, and you can tow a braked trailer up to 3,500kg or an unbraked trailer up to 750kg.

Add this utility to the Isuzu D-Max Fury’s scintillating good looks, and what you have is a pick-up that’s as capable as it is head turning. The icing on the cake? The D-Max Fury’s competitively priced at just £22,499 plus VAT. Interested? It’s coming to UK dealerships January 2019. It’ll be a hit, so make sure you register your interest to avoid disappointment.

