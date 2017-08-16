Infiniti reveals ´Prototype 9' at Pebble Beach

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

From its beginnings as a simple design sketch, Prototype 9 reimagines what might have been for a 1940s INFINITI grand prix race car.

The sleek, open-wheeled electric retro-roadster prototype was revealed at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. The car, called Prototype 9, is a celebration of Nissan and INFINITI’s ingenuity, artistry and craftsmanship. It represents a reimagining of a 1940s race car with time-honoured production techniques employed to realise its retro design.

“Prototype 9 celebrates the tradition of ingenuity, craftsmanship and passion of our forebears at Nissan, on whose shoulders we stand today. It started as a discussion – what if INFINITI had created a race car in the 1940s? If one were to imagine an open-wheeled INFINITI racer on the famous circuits of the era, such as Japan’s Tamagawa Speedway, what would that look like? The sketches were stunning and the idea so compelling that we had to produce a prototype. As other departments became aware of this, they volunteered their time to create a working vehicle.”

Alfonso Albaisa, Senior Vice President, Global Design

