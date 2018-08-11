Hyundai unveils N brand philosophy and vision at Nürburgring

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Hyundai Motor Company’s Thomas Schemera and Albert Biermann have unveiled the ‘N’ brand philosophy and vision at the Nürburgring in Germany, highlighting the company’s goal to create high performance vehicles that adhere to high standards of excellence, while giving drivers vehicles that are as fun-to-drive as they are practical.

“i30 N, Veloster N and i30 Fastback N have the same performance gene and share a strong character,” said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President, Head of High Performance Vehicle & Motorsport Division. “They are equipped with sophisticated technology and design elements. At Hyundai, we always accept new challenges and try different things to deliver groundbreaking experiences for our customers. We aren’t here to simply build cars, we want to create emotions, feelings, and desire.”

Hyundai N’s name and reputation were established in global motorsports. Since its inception in 2015, N has performed at the highest level, racing with success in the FIA World Rally Championship, the Nürburgring’s VLN series, the TCR International Series, Pirelli World Challenge, and the grueling Nürburgring 24-hour endurance race. Hyundai’s competition-honed N vision and philosophy come to life in a systematically structured product portfolio of world-class consumer and competition vehicles including halo models built around high performance powertrains and chassis that deliver outstanding vehicle dynamics.

N models including the i30 N and Veloster N offer exclusive engine performance and dynamic technology innovations to satisfy performance-oriented enthusiasts. The introduction of the latest N car, the i30 Fastback N, completes the first phase of the N performance vehicle rollout.

The new N Line, characterised by N-specific design and performance-enhancing elements, further widens the range of choices available to customers. These vehicles will be instantly distinguishable by their differentiated design elements. Finally, N Options will offer N-produced customisation parts for drivers who desire improved performance and uniqueness.

Rather than focus on outright performance numbers, the N experience is built to get the driver’s heart racing. Beats per minute (BPM) are prioritised over revolutions per minute (RPM). With this fun-to-drive nature as its defining characteristic, the N models deliver the agile cornering ability you expect from a sports car combined with everyday drivability and race track capability.

“We aren’t afraid to do things differently here,” said Albert Biermann, President and Head of Vehicle Performance Division. “Our N cars balance performance and practicality so that they are fun to drive every day. Every N car loves cornering, hence the nickname we have given to their character: ‘Corner Rascal.’ Whether it’s urban commuting or track driving, N handles it beautifully.” Biermann used his extensive knowledge and experience developing high-performance production cars to spearhead the Hyundai N Brand’s development.

The name ‘N’ represents two important elements. First, the Namyang district in South Korea where Hyundai Motor Group’s global R&D center is located and the N brand was first born. Second, the Nürburgring racetrack in Germany, which is home to Hyundai’s Technical Center and used to hone the N vehicles. Finally, the ‘N’ logo itself is also a graphical representation of a classic racetrack chicane; a tight serpentine turn in the road.

Veloster N

The Hyundai Veloster N is the first U.S.-market N performance model. It offers a comprehensive degree of exterior, interior and mechanical differentiation beyond the Veloster Turbo. Veloster N features an exclusive N-design front fascia and grille with dedicated forward air ducts for enhanced brake cooling. The design and technical elements that define Veloster N, including the N Power Sense Axle, upgraded turbo, tires, brakes and interior features, have ultra-high performance at their core, and set it apart from its competitors. Veloster N offers a range of driver-controlled performance parameters via its N Grin Control drive mode selection system. The custom mode allows comprehensive driving character preferences via uniquely customisable settings for each tunable driving attribute. Every drive in the Veloster N is an exciting ride built to delight and engage the driver.

i30 Fastback N

The i30 N and i30 Fastback N share the same blueprint: create a thrilling driving experience that emphasises “BPM (Beats Per Minute)”. The new i30 Fastback N extends the lineup of Hyundai high-performance models as the second N vehicle to be offered in Europe. This builds on the successful launch of the i30 N.

The i30 Fastback N is unique in its segment, combining the sophisticated design of the i30 Fastback with the emotional thrills of the five-door i30 N. The i30 Fastback is the only five-door coupe in the mainstream C-segment, and the new N model enhances its unique design with model-specific performance and styling upgrades. More details on this model will be announced later this year, closer to its launch.

Initial sales of Hyundai N products are going beyond expectations. Almost 3,000 i30 N units were sold in the first half of 2018 in Europe. 100 units of the i30 N First Edition in Germany were sold out in just 48 hours, purely online, and are still on a hot streak. In the UK, i30 N sales were 190% over expectations in the first half of the year and are on target to reach 1,000 units by the end of 2018.

