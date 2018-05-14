How WAVs Have Transformed the Lives of Those With a Disability

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Advances in technology and clever adaptations have revolutionized the way in which those with a disability live their lives. This is in the form of wheelchair accessible vehicles (WAVs) and adapted vehicles which make it safe and easy for somebody with a disability to either ride as passenger or drive the car themselves.

Organizing Travel

Unfortunately, public transportation can be troublesome if you or somebody that you are travelling with has a disability and this can make it extremely challenging and daunting to organize a trip out. Whether it is a trip to the shops, travelling to work or visiting family in another city, this has always been a huge challenge for people with a wide range of disabilities as it can be hard or impossible to get there.

Vehicles

A wheelchair accessible vehicle allows anyone with a wheelchair to safely stow the wheelchair and either ride as passenger or drive, whilst there are all kinds of excellent adaptations like hand controls or a joystick for steering that can help people with many mobility issues. These vehicles are available from specialists like Allied Mobility and they can help to transform lives.

Changing Lives

Lives can be transformed because these vehicles are incredibly easy to use and they can help individuals who would other be isolated to get more involved in their local communities. In addition to being able to get out and be independent each day and run errands, many authorities use these automobiles to collect those that need help getting out and help them to go shopping, socialize and be active etc. This can have an enormous impact on mental wellbeing whilst also alleviating the stress of those who are normally tasked with looking after someone who is not able to be independent.

Without wheelchair accessible vehicles and adapted cars, those that have a disability can quickly become isolated and stop socializing which can cause a whole host of other problems. It also puts great strain on those responsible for them to run errands on their behalf, but this is no longer the case thanks to these excellent automobiles.

Finding the Right Car

There are many different types of wheelchair accessible vehicles and adapted automobiles to consider, so it is important that you carry out research and arrange a home demonstration before purchasing. Additionally, these vehicles are available on the Motability Scheme – this means that you may be able to use your allowance towards a lease if you have a mobility allowance.

Being able to get out and get involved in the local community is hugely important and particularly for the older generation. Those with a disability or those that require the use of a wheelchair can find this challenging, but wheelchair accessible vehicles and cars with adaptations can open up a whole new world and take the stress out of arranging travel.

RELATED POSTS