How to Start Your Own Restoration Shop

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

If you have a knack for cars and love to spend your free time tinkering and upgrade old cars, then maybe opening up a restoration shop is for you. For many car lovers and enthusiasts, having a shop where they can bring in the classic vehicles and restore them to their prime condition, that is the dream.

The target audience for restoring classic cars will always be around. Vehicles from the decades before remain popular to this day. For some, driving around in a restored classic car has a certain level of prestige to it.

If you want to provide this feeling to people, or just enjoying being around classic vehicles, consider opening up your own restoration shop. To help you out, here are a few tips to get you going.

Develop a Business Plan

Every good business needs to start with a plan. It’s difficult to get a clear picture of whether or not your business will be successful if you don’t have a plan.

In your business plan, make a note of what your overhead costs would be to start, what your target market is, if you need employees or not, and how long you need until you break even.

Get All Business Permits and Licenses

A business needs to require all the necessary licenses and permits before opening their doors. If not, you could be faced with fines and even losing your business altogether.

Part of your permits and licensing should include registering your legal entity. This will help protect you and your business in case of any legal issues.

Find the Space

Keep in mind as you search for the perfect location that you’ll need a sizeable amount of space to conduct business. Too small of a shop and you won’t have any room to work on the vehicles. Too big at the start though, and you could go out of business simply by paying your monthly rent.

Build a Brand

Your brand will be the identity of your restoration shop. When you come up with your brand, consider things like what your company means to you and the public, what you stand for, how you want to be perceived, and what is most important to your company. This brand is what can draw in business and make you stand out from the competition.

Get on the Web and Social Media

With a car restoration shop, images will mean everything to your business. Having a strong social media presence will help get the word out about your new shop.

Use your website and social media as a way to let your customers and clients see what happens behind the scenes. You can post pictures of before and afters to show off your skills.

Spend some time coming up with a marketing plan that will help not only draw in new followers but to maintain them as well.

Understand The Business World

It’s one thing to be good at restoring cars and running a shop. It is a whole other thing to run the business aspect of the shop though. You’ll have to worry about the payroll, bill payments, taxes, and everything else that comes with a business.

Look into business loans, both short and long-term to help get you started. See what their terms are and make sure it is affordable. You may need to use these loans again down the road if the time comes to expand.

RELATED POSTS