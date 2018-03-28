How to Look After a Classic Car

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

For most classic car fans, owning the car of their dreams is a major goal. However, you might not realise just how much maintenance goes into keeping one of these in top condition. Here are just some of the maintenance requirements that you’ll need to think about.

Proper Storage

For most classic cars, the owner will keep them stored away until a sunny day to take them out for a spin. When it comes to storage, the car should be kept clean and dry at all costs. This means that it should be dried before being placed away somewhere waterproof.

You may also want to keep your car under a sheet if you’re not planning to use it every day. This just stops dust and bugs from settling on the car.

If you don’t keep your classic car dry, then you may come to find that rust sets in. This can happen a lot faster on a classic car than a modern one, so you really need to keep an eye on this.

Servicing

With these types of cars such as Ferraris, you need to get a service from a garage that really knows what they’re doing. You don’t want to go with a professional that doesn’t have experience with your particular car model. If they don’t know what they’re doing then they can actually do a lot of damage to your car.

If you do own a Ferrari for example, then you should contact a garage who can do a Ferrari and luxury service by someone with considerable experience. They should also ideally have a supplier that they can use for parts that might be a bit harder to come by.

Use the Car

Long periods of inactivity are never good for any car, classic cars are no exception. While you might be frightened to take them out in case they get damaged, leaving them unused can do damage too. When you take your car out for a spin, you’ll be able to watch out for any early warning signs that it needs a tune up.

If it’s a real classic then you might want to put it away into storage for good, but this means you likely won’t be able to drive it again.

Inspect the Car

Look over just about every inch of the car when you can to see if anything needs to be attended too. A small piece of rust or loose part in the engine can be fixed quite easily, but if you leave it for too long then this creates much bigger problems. Most car issues are easier to fix if they are caught early and inspecting the car can do just that.

Take pictures of the car when it’s in its best condition, then you have a point of reference. Finding manuals or parts for these cars can be a nightmare, so the more reference pictures you have the better.

If you’re lucky enough to own a classic car then you have to take care of it! These cars can be pretty delicate, so don’t let them rot away without proper attention.

RELATED POSTS