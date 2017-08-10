How to choose tyres and rims for middle-class cars?

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

If you’ve got a middle-class vehicle and don’t want your next tyre replacement to deflate your budget, you need to know some tricks how to get a real value for moderate money. Of course, without compromising safety and performance… The key for getting top-notch all-season tyres (or whatever you are hunting for) is not it focusing on price tags and brands, but rather on objective things like ratings and your needs.

What do best tires look like?

When choosing new tyres, we recommend sticking to your original tyre size and vehicle type. It is also important to keep your actual needs in mind. What is your driving style and what are the harshest conditions your tyres will ever encounter (mind both the weather and terrain). For example, opt for all-seasons if you know you will need to cut through the snow or choose tyres with the maximum speed rating if you love racing.

Based on these requirements (tyre size, vehicle type, driving style, and application), choose the best-rated tyres you can afford, and you’ll have the tyres! Tyre ratings will tell you about the maximum load the tyre is able to support, how fast its tread is going to wear down (higher-performance tyres have a lower tread wear rating because their softer tread compound wears down faster), and the maximum speed allowed.

By considering premium brands, like Michelin, Bridgestone, or Goodyear, you welcome advanced technologies that make modern tyres safer, more long-lasting, fuel-efficient and comfortable. However, best tyres aren’t actually the most expensive ones. They are rather an agreement between your budget and your actual needs.

Where to find best tyres?

The best places to buy tyres and rims from are reputable tyre shops and auto dealerships, but you should approach the task responsibly and research the tyres before shopping. Do your homework: read reviews about tyres you are interested in and collect recommendations from people who already drove on them. Using specialised internet resources like TireRack or Consumer Reports helps a lot as there you can find real information about how the tyre performs (stopping, cornering, tread life, dealing with weather conditions etc.). You can actually trust top rated tyres as people reluctantly praise things like tyres, so if they did it, it means a lot. Tyres are a big purchase and researching them, you actually protect yourself from getting burned.

Avoid tire sales where 4 tyres are offered for like 70 GBP. You aren’t likely to find a real value for such a price. Also, beware tire sellers that try to get rid of nasty and cheap tyres. Trust your own research skills or buy tyres at reputable shops.

