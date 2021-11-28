RELATED POSTS

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Anyone who cares about their car would never pass up an opportunity to modify it. It might be the music system, the engine, or simply the aesthetics of the rims, wheels, or paint. You want to drive a beast, which is why most car owners get enthusiastic about automobile remapping. But does it boost the performance of your car?

Yes, it does!

And here’s how it helps your car’s performance.

But first, before we get to that, what is car remapping?

Car remapping is usually done in the engine where a car specialist installs a new software rather than what the manufacturer installed when they were building the car. Sometimes engine remapping is also referred to as chipping.

The ECU is the onboard computer in your car that controls various engine functions such as ignition timing, fueling, turbocharger boost pressure, and total engine torque.

Like those of any computer system, the ECU’s software settings can be altered to alter the car’s driving characteristics and performance. This method is known as ECU remapping in current parlance and chipping or chip tuning in traditional parlance.

So here are the expected changes:

It offers you a chance to customize your vehicle

As we started off, we did touch on the joy of customization of your car. And no, with the ECU remapping, you can make all the necessary changes to optimize your car to how you want it to perform.

Enhances fuel economy

Remapping can give you more exact control over fuel efficiency and enhance mpg, allowing you to get the most out of your money. This saves you a lot of money that you use on energy.

Enhances the engine’s toque

Ever seen a car and thought to yourself the limits it could go, but the manufacturers just limited the car? Well, with remapping, you can give your car the chance to be the beast you think it could be.

Automakers typically overlook some flaws in the chassis and engines of their vehicles. ECU chipping removes those constraints, rendering your vehicle’s specifications more precise and crisp.

It optimizes the driving

Once you have improved the fuel economy and have gotten rid of all the mechanical flaws that held back your car, you expect nothing but a smoother drive. The overall effect is an enhanced and more powerful drive.

Your car’s throttle response improves

Chipping improves power delivery dramatically by increasing fuel capacity and ensuring a smoother engine startup. This is undoubtedly good news if the efficiency of your driving experience is your primary priority.

Bottom line

Well, with such great things ahead on car remapping your engine software, could you skip doing it if given a chance to? We hope not. Whether you know what you are doing or not, it’s always useful to see what an expert think is best for your car. Thankfully you can find many car tuning and remapping companies who can help performance tune your car the best way they know-how.

RELATED POSTS