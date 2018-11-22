How Does the Vauxhall Crossland X Compare to the Other SUV’s of Today?

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The SUV (sport utility vehicles) has widely been reported as something of a problem vehicle, regardless of the make, model or manufacturer. However, Vauxhall’s turn at manufacturing this kind of car has seen different results. In fact, their sales in the SUV arena have grown rapidly throughout Europe, displaying that they’re pushing on well despite dealing with the Brexit struggles many manufacturers will be facing.

Consequently, their efforts in making and selling SUVs have been successful, particularly with the Vauxhall Crossland X. After all, Vauxhall Peter Vardy proudly display their stock online, ensuring that there’s something for everyone in every vehicle they put out. But how does their Vauxhall Crossland X compare to the other SUV’s of today?

Safety Features

Many people criticise SUV’s for their alleged lack of safety features. Considered to be too big and bulky for many of Britain’s roads and country lanes, their more rigid frames and greater height and weight supposedly mean that they’re drivers are not as careful or aware on the roads. This in turn leads many other road users to be cautious around them. Still, these criticisms are largely unfounded, especially in the case of the Crossland X.

The Crossland X comes fitted with a 180° panoramic rear-view camera, meaning that those using their SUVs to park on small country lanes can do so safely with maximum awareness. Additionally, a state-of-the-art heads up display can be utilised too, giving the driver all the information they need without their eyes ever leaving the road. Topped off with LED highlights to maximise visibility, the Crossland X takes SUV safety to the next level.

Craft and Design

Another criticism of SUV’s is that, because they’re so typically large and bulky, they must then be an eye sore by default. After all, the best cars are supposedly slim and sleek, built to rip around towns with loud engines roaring along the way. Therefore, some of the owners of SUVs get looks as if they were driving a tank down the roads. Still, the best cars are practical, and look good while being so too; which is there the Crossland X comes in.

For example, this SUV uses its size to provide an enormous wealth of space with fold down rear seats; meaning there’s space for nearly anything a driver could want to put in their vehicle. Ironically, it’s their smallest and most compact SUV yet, but still offers up tons of room which accentuates that awe-inducing feel all innovative designs should offer. It’ll cruise the roads comfortably, but still provide all the interior benefits SUV’s are famed for.

Entertainment

While small screens on the back of the front seats of a vehicle used to be all the range, today they won’t cut much mustard. While some wrongly perceive SUVs to be off-road juggernauts belonging to lazy mountaineers, Vauxhall understand that more than anything else, they can be extremely efficient family vehicles.

The Crossland X features intricate smartphone solutions, meaning that all passengers can enjoy Wi-Fi and entertainment on those long drives, and never get bored or lose signal for too long. Additionally, the SUV accommodates FlexConnect accessories too. These are typically sturdy brackets that fit to the back of the front seats, but instead of only featuring a tiny screen, they can hold large iPads, bags, jackets, drinks and more.

In the end, the driver doesn’t enjoy the Vauxhall Crossland X alone, as their passengers can too! The car can be customised to the needs of different passengers, making it a true all-rounder vehicle.

