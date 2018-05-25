Has the Mercedes S-Class finally met its match with the Audi A8?

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

When you think of style, class and prestige, you think of the Mercedes Benz S-Class. It is the equivalent of a luxury limousine and it has been the vehicle of choice for top company executives, sports stars and movie starts when they roll up on the red carpet for premieres. For years, it has had one competitor, the Audi A8. Will the manufacturers latest model be enough to take it into pole position?

Performance

When comparing the two vehicles in terms of performance, you’ll find that both produce just under 300bhp. They have the same amount of pulling power and both engines run on a 3 litre, six-cylinder, diesel engine. Due to their similarities, acceleration speed is nearly the same, the only difference between the two cars can be seen during wet weather. The Audi pulls off the line that bit quicker during damp conditions giving it a slight advantage when it comes to take-off performance.

The Audi contains an 8-speed gearbox, while the Mercedes is equipped with a 9-speed system. Changing gears in the S-Class is a lot smoother than the Audi, making the Mercedes that bit more enjoyable to drive, it handles brilliantly for such a big unit, gliding effortlessly around bends and sharp corners. Although the S-Class is good, the Audi provides a more comfortable driving experience, it seems to deal with potholes, ramps and bumps better than the Mercedes, making it the winner when it comes to ride quality. Both are easily repaired if you encounter any damage, if you need Mercedes smash repairs in Melbourne or Audi collision repairs in Victoria, there are plenty of specialised repair shops in the city.

Driving Positions

Finding the best driving position in both luxury vehicles is easy, the two cars include an electric front driving seat which comes as standard, so you’ll find driving both of these models comfortable and relaxing.

The biggest downside to driving the Audi is that its temperature control buttons are located on the touchscreen, making it difficult to adjust the settings while you drive. Focusing on the touchscreen while trying to regulate your climate isn’t the safest thing you could be doing while behind the wheel. The Mercedes designers considered this aspect and chose to install buttons which makes it a lot easier to change the temperature while on the road. Both cars also come with front and rear parking sensors, which makes it easy to reverse into tight spaces. When it comes to style, the Audi A8 has the edge, it looks and feels that bit more exclusive.

Space & Comfort

There is plenty of room for both driver and passenger in these two vehicles. Both the Mercedes and Audi have deep door bins and cupholders. The real comfort is in the rear of the cars, there is a huge amount of space for passengers who choose to ride in the back. It doesn’t matter how tall you are, you won’t feel squashed or claustrophobic in the back of the A8 or S-Class. The Audi’s rear seats offer a bit more flexibility, making them slightly better than the Mercedes.

There isn’t much difference when it comes to the battle of the luxury cars, both are top-quality vehicles that handle with ease and provide outstanding comfort. But, the Audi is slightly better when it comes to performance and interior décor. It has a sleek, black finish which makes the interior look stylish and classy, it is also an incredible ride which glides effortlessly over potholes and other obstructions.

