Harley Davidson Iron 833 - a review

The Harley Davidson Iron 833 is a type of bike which attracts a lot of attention from various people around the world. There’s a pretty mixed feeling about this particular vehicle. Some people really like it. Others don’t. To try and get a feel for why people don’t like it, we’re going to be taking a look at the Iron 883 in a review, and seeing how it stacks up.

Design

From a design perspective, this has a lot of features shared with all Harley models. The engine is powerful and the parts are all robust and built to last. It’s quite stylised, and it looks awesome. You can get fairly streamlined variants, so you don’t lose a lot of speed when against the wind. What a lot of people enjoy about the Iron 883 is that it manages to look both classical and modern all at the same time.

Performance

In terms of performance, people will be quite impressed. It performs in a similar style to a lot of Harley models. There’s a good consistent engine with plenty of power, and the controls are quite good too. What we have here is an example of a basic system taken to the higher levels. Nothing is top tier, but nothing is bad either. What Harley have done with this vehicle is quite clever. It’s designed to be sort of an entry level bike, but it doesn’t feel like one. It doesn’t have crippling limitations like a lot of bikes tend to do, instead offering an all round ride with components all at a high standard. For a bike, it’s pretty good in that regard.

Don’t think for a minute that this is a tame beast however. You can hear definite power in the engine, and it’s a heavyweight ride. Weighing in at around £8,000 new, and between £4,000 and £12,000 used, this is a big bike. According to Dale Gillespie – Digital Marketing Manager at jenningsharley-davidson.com, this is among the heaviest of bikes recommended to beginning riders, so it’s important to take that into consideration with your steering. However, this does allow for increased stability when riding on the open road, so that heaviness isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Our Verdict?

We personally think that the Iron 883 is a pretty good vehicle. It’s not so poorly limited that it’s stuck as a beginning ride, as it showcases all the basic features of a Harley, but taken to higher levels than most starter bikes. What you’ve got is a design which has the powerful engine of the Harley, backed up by durable parts and a stylish design. It is a little heavy, but this isn’t a bad thing for someone starting out. In terms of price, it’s within the range of affordability for people who want a Harley, but doesn’t break the bank completely. When you look at it for what it is, it’s a pretty good bike that doesn’t have any gaping weaknesses. For a starter bike that has a lot of use as you get more confident, it does the job pretty well.

