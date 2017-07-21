RELATED POSTS

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Each and every year car manufacturers look for ways to outdo the previous models. Remarkable advancements are made with every new model and these days, our vehicles are among the most technologically advanced systems in the world. We have already seen great things from the vehicle industry and we can expect to see more in the coming years. Here are just a few of the new technologies to look for in future cars.

Automation

We have already seen some use with autonomous vehicles, but it is truly still in its experimental stages. The day however will come within the next 10 years or so where vehicles without drivers will take over the roads. It is difficult to imagine such futuristic ideas, but even though it will likely be a slow implementation of increasingly more advanced technologies, we will see this within our lifetime.

Vehicle Takes Over

The ability to remote access the features of vehicles has long been available for personal use. OnStar utilizes this service regularly to assist police in apprehending suspected car thieves, but the technology is on the rise where not only can your vehicle be remotely accessed for emergency purposes, it will be able to be completely taken over by the car itself. It sounds like something out of a Si Fi movie, but it is a possibility in the near future. Cars that drive themselves will have the ability to override the driver which can be beneficial if the driver is in need of getting to the emergency room for any reason while unconscious.

More Intuitive Directions

GPS navigation is nothing new. Most new cars have it in some form or another and it is available on practically every phone thanks to Google. The technology is advancing, but we still have to contend with the constant unreliability of the service in some of the more remote regions of the world. That will be coming to an end with more intuitive directions from these devices. New cars will even implement the service directly into the display, so drivers can have a better view of the directions without looking away from the road. Where this Heads Up display is already here, we can expect the technology to advance greatly in the future, so while you are roaming around looking for used cars for sale in Scotland or anywhere else in the world prone to false directions from a traditional GPS, you will have a better chance of finding exactly where you want to go.

With every generation that passes, they firmly believe that their technology is the farthest we will ever be as a society, but with so many new ideas coming around for the car industry, this is certainly not the end of the road. Technologies will continue to advance and our cars are going to continue to be technological marvels in their own right. Be on the lookout for these technology types and so many more coming in the next few years.

RELATED POSTS