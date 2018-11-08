Four Life Scenarios Where Short Term Car leasing Can Help

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In all areas of life, circumstances change. These shifts can vary from something fairly trivial such as a visit from a relative, to life changing moments like buying your first home. Whether these instances are permanent or temporary, many areas of your day-to-day existence may be effected, and one area that may need to be reconsidered is your mode of transport. Here are a few scenarios where leasing a car for a short period of time may help with the transition.

Try Before You Buy

It is now possible to ‘try before you buy’ for many different types of purchases, from a free month subscription to Amazon Prime to little taster thimbles of real ale before wholly committing to a full pint in your local pub.

Obviously, when buying a car, you can take it for a test drive, but can you really get a feel for a vehicle whilst taking it for a quick spin around the block? For instance, can you really judge how practical a car is for the family until it is actually bursting with your offspring? Or do you really get a feel for how comfortable a vehicle is until you are kangarooing it down the queue of your daily commute?

Short term car leasing can really allow you to ‘try before you buy’, as it allows you the luxury of testing the model of vehicle you are considering purchasing in all scenarios you are likely to find yourself in, before putting pen to paper.

Bulking Up!

There are many benefits of having a smaller car from ease of parking and fuel efficiency, to manoeuvrability and lower taxes, but every now and again, you may need something a little bit roomier. For example, how do you show Cousin Alan and his family around the UK whilst they are visiting for a couple of weeks from Australia? Or how are you going to transport the kids, as well as their accompanying accessories, from location to location as you try desperately try and keep them entertained during the summer holidays?

Short term leasing is to car requirements, what gamma radiation is to Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk. It allows you to bulk up when necessary, but then shrink back down to size when everything finally goes back to normal. Hopefully, you won’t just be left only wearing a shredded pair of purple trousers!

One Last Fling

Not that buying a car is in the same league as tying the knot when it comes to exciting times within one’s lifetime, but when you sign on the dotted line for a new car or getting engaged, there may be a long period of anticipation before the big day arrives. Short term car leasing can allow you to drive a fun car one last time before the sensible car you have committed to long term finally arrives. Similar to a final fling on a stag/ hen do before getting married!

Every Now and Again

There are many folks who live in large city centres, such as London, where there are sufficient public transport systems and very little available parking, so it isn’t practical to have a car on a day-to-day basis. But there are times in everyone’s life where access to a vehicle may be necessary. For example, you may find yourself in the enviable positon of moving from a rented property in to your first home and having a few weeks to gradually move your belongings. Or during the last stages of pregnancy relying on the tube or a London taxi to get you to the hospital may fill you with fear, so having a car would provide you with some comfort.

Short term leasing allows you to have access to a vehicle when you most need it. Better this, than giving birth on the Northern Line, as if you are anything like the Beckhams you may end up having to calling your first born ‘High Barnet’.

So, no matter what life throws at you, if your change in circumstances transforms your transport requirements consider short term car leasing.

