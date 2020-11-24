Ford launches the new Puma ST model

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Ford UK has announced the new Puma ST, injecting the compact SUV with a dose of extra performance with technology taken from the popular fiesta ST model, using its 1.5 litre turbocharged Ecoboost petrol engine (as opposed to the standard cars 1.0 litre unit) the Puma ST develops 200 PS, giving a 0-60 time of just 6.7 seconds. With the general shift by consumers from traditional family hatchbacks and saloons to SUV’s, it’s great to see Ford expanding its line up for those who enjoy drivers cars and reaching a wider audience whilst retaining its reputation for fine handling affordable sports cars.

The Puma ST takes its responsibilities seriously in this department – this isn’t just the addition of a body kit and some big wheels to sell extra units, and rave reviews in the UK motoring press back this up. Performance car tech like a Quaife mechanical limited-slip differential are available alongside patented force vectoring springs, plus bespoke Pilot 4S tyres developed with Michelin. Steering response is 25% faster than the standard car and brakes are uprated and 17 percent larger tucked inside standard fit 19” alloy wheels in Magnetite or machined metal finishes. The front splitter is redesigned for 80% more downforce, and launch control is even available as an option as part of the performance pack.

“Real driving enthusiasts aren’t going to settle for less excitement just because life demands a more ‘sensible’ car, so our number one priority was that the Puma ST had to be as exhilarating and capable as every ST model, without sacrificing any of Puma’s practicality,” said Stefan Muenzinger, Ford Performance manager, Europe. “We believe that we have the best-handling small SUV in its segment. It really does feel connected and has the true ST feel. It is a joy to drive.”

The Puma ST doesn’t miss out in terms of spec, with bolstered Recaro front sports seats embossed with the ST logo, in grippy Miko Dinamica material, and combined with the flat bottomed sports steering wheel and ST gear knob they lift the interior over the standard car. A 12.3 inch digital display is redesigned for the model and is combined with an 8 inch central touchscreen for the infotainment with Apple Carplay and Android Auto fitted as standard to integrate your best loved apps from your smartphone, plus a wireless charging pad, Quickclear heated front windscreen, front and rear parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers and Ford’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system that can be upgraded to a full B7O sound system at extra cost.

The new Puma ST is available in Agate Black, Desert Island blue, Fantastic Red, Frozen White, Magnetic Grey and ST-Exclusive Mean Green. Thinking of getting one? You can See the latest deals on a new Ford Puma from Orangewheels Leasing here.

RELATED POSTS