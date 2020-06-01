<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Known for creating some of the most beautiful and iconic cars in history. Enzo Ferrari truly left an enduring legacy. After his father’s business failed, Ferrari found himself in the auto business. Little did he know the impact he would have as his new career unfolded.

No other car is as recognisable and personifies speed, style, and power than a Ferrari. It has been part of Formula One and holds the record of the most constructor championships and most drivers as winners. Although, there have been countless stunning designs and its hard to whittle the list down to just a few. However, we will give it a go and look at some of Ferrari’s greatest designs.

Eric Clapton’s SP12 EC

When legendary guitar hero Eric Clapton asked Ferrari to come up with a design for a new Ferrari. We could not have dreamt of more beautiful design than the SP12. Based on the design of the 458 Italia and takes inspiration from the Berlinetta Boxer 365 and 512. The SP12 was a joint effort between Centro Stile Ferrari, Pininfarina and Maranello’s engineers. The car even carries Clapton’s initials. The retro design will surely take its place among the Ferrari greats.

Ferrari Testarossa

This icon of the ‘80s was designed by Pininfarina and came it sum up the 1980s. It became etched in popular culture thanks to its appearances in hit television show Miami Vice. Ferrari’s have always been used in ads, movies to add a touch of glamour or excitement – no more so, than in Miami Vice. They are also in the 80s retro-themed games like Hotline Slot for example. This game appears to be based on the cop shows of the 80s. This is just a measure of the legendary status of this Ferrari design!

1957 Ferrari 250 GT California

No Ferrari radiates wealth and privilege than California. This was a Maranello design that left bystanders breathless as it passed by. With performance, stylish design, and the most sophisticated body shape. This Ferrari was a huge hit in the United States, as the car oozed Italian style flair. The convertible version of the 250 was purposely marketed towards Americans and they loved it! There was no better car for driving around on a sunny afternoon.

1984 Ferrari 288 GTO

As previously discussed, the 80s were a great period for Ferrari. The 288 GTO was also a standout design. It was based on the 308 and had a starker body shape and bodywork. It was one of the first designs to use composite materials to make the chassis more robust. This gave the 288 the advantage of low weight and greatly improved the overall performance. Its groves and the arched hood is what catches the eye on this particular Ferrari.

As we said, there are so many designs that have emerged from Ferrari over the decades that we could talk about it hard to find the ultimate design. So many beautiful cars that have transcended the auto industry and could be classed as works of art – that’s why we love Ferrari.

