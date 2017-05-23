FA Cup finalists and their amazing supercars

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Arsenal will have the chance to claim their first piece of silverware this season in an all London clash with Chelsea on May 27th in the FA Cup final. Chelsea’s star studded squad will look to do the domestic double at Wembley, after recently claiming the Premier League title under Antonio Conte.

Both sides boast star names within their ranks, all of them boasting some unbelievable luxury cars that most can only dream of.

Brazilian Chelsea winger Willian seems to have a penchant for sports cars. Last year, he had a custom-made BMW M3 built for him by luxury car customiser Yiannimize. Willian’s car also has a cool, limited-edition Need for Speed body paint, trim, tyres, plus modified exterior and interior design.

His teammate and Stamford Bridge captain is also serious about his cars, preferring Italian style. John Terry has posted two pictures from his car collection on his Instagram account and both were Ferrari models. In 2015, Terry already owned hard-top and Spider versions of the Ferrari 458, then bought a 1964 Ferrari 275GT for a rumoured £1.5 million. He then added further to his collection by buying a red Ferrari Enzo in 2016. There are only 399 Enzo cars in the world, so Terry is extremely lucky to have got his hands on one.

Further up the field, Michy Batshuayi, who is linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, signed for Chelsea in July 2016. He wasted no time in splashing the new-found cash of his rumoured £70,000 per week five-year deal. Batshuayi bought an orange £180,000 Lamborghini that goes from 0-62 mph in 3.2 seconds.

Meanwhile over at the Emirates, the Arsenal players are equally as fascinated with the power and grace of some of the world’s most exceptional cars. Alexis Sanchez owns a cool grey Bentley Continental GT worth £150,000. The grand tourer was the first car released by Bentley under Volkswagen AG-management and combines unrivalled plush leather interior luxury, with rip roaring performance.

His creative partner Mesut Ozil also loves to indulge in superb sports cars. Since his move to London he’s been spotted in numerous supercars, for instance his blacked-out Ferrari 458, but it seems it’s his German Mercedes he favours most. In recent months, Ozil has been spotted travelling to training in a Mercedes G-Class SUV, specifically the G63 AMG version which starts from over £130,000. Although the G63 inevitably can’t match the agility and perhaps grace of his Ferrari, it’s a powerhouse under the bonnet.

Thanks to the huge 5.5-litre V8 petrol engine onboard that produces 537bhp, even though the G63 weighs around 2.5 tonnes, it can sprint from zero to 62mph in just 5.4 seconds.

So there you have it, the cars of some of those playing in the FA Cup final. For a chance to win a trip and tickets for the match at Wembley between rivals Arsenal and Chelsea, head to LadyLucks. Who knows, if you get there early enough, you might well see some of the cars mentioned.

