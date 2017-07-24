Emerging technologies that could one day feature on the cars of tomorrow

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Technology now makes automotive travel more efficient and safer than ever before. Advancements in engine performance, safety features and advanced braking systems make driver and passengers lives easier every day, but with technology advancing at an astonishing rate what can we expect the cars of the future to feature?

In a bid to find out what cutting-edge technology could feature in the cars of the future, online parking marketplace YourParkingSpace researched some of the most anticipated automotive features and created a handy little infographic to show off this technology.

Over the past few years we have already started to see autonomous driving vehicles on public roads and fully connected internet systems being integrated into vehicles, so what else can we expect? Take a look below to find out.

RELATED POSTS