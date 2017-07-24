Emerging technologies that could one day feature on the cars of tomorrow

24 July 2017 | 0 comments

Technology now makes automotive travel more efficient and safer than ever before. Advancements in engine performance, safety features and advanced braking systems make driver and passengers lives easier every day, but with technology advancing at an astonishing rate what can we expect the cars of the future to feature?

In a bid to find out what cutting-edge technology could feature in the cars of the future, online parking marketplace YourParkingSpace researched some of the most anticipated automotive features and created a handy little infographic to show off this technology.

Over the past few years we have already started to see autonomous driving vehicles on public roads and fully connected internet systems being integrated into vehicles, so what else can we expect? Take a look below to find out.

Share on Google

RELATED POSTS

Volvo turns body panels into batteries
New Subaru WRX STI debuts in Detroit, confirmed for UK return
Lamborghini Huracan has received 700 orders in a month, public debut next month
Next Hyundai i20 spied cold weather testing
Ferrari LaFerrari first reviews are here by Top Gear and Evo
McLaren previews track-only P1 GTR concept ahead of Pebble Beach debut
2015 European Car of the Year finalists announced
Simple maintenance tips to improve your vehicle’s resale value
New Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet previewed ahead of Frankfurt debut
Evolution of car technology (infographic)
Nine cars women are most attracted to
All-electric Dendrobium concept by Vanda Electrics makes global debut
linode.com