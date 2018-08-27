Electric Infiniti prototype 10 recaptures the spirit of early speedsters

27 August 2018 | 0 comments

Bridging past and future, the INFINITI Prototype 10 recaptures the spirit of early speedsters for an era of electrified performance. Revealed today for the first time at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the concept represents a physical manifestation of INFINITI’s creative and ambitious plans for electrified performance.

As a brand with technological innovation at its core, electrification is a natural next step for INFINITI. From 2021, every new INFINITI model will be electrified, feature electric drivetrain technology to enhance performance. The Prototype 10 provides a window into INFINITI’s desire to deliver driving pleasure, thrilling performance, and range confidence.

Following the ground-breaking Prototype 9 concept first revealed at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, INFINITI has ‘looked back to go forward’ with the Prototype 10. A future vision realised by INFINITI designers, Prototype 10 evokes the spirit of early Californian speedsters, and is informed by some of the most iconic car designs of all time.

This is the first project to come to fruition under the direction of Karim Habib, INFINITI’s new Executive Design Director, and it hints at how the brand’s design teams will evolve the appearance of its production cars. A project spanning the globe, the Prototype 10’s creation has been overseen by INFINITI’s Japan design centre, designed digitally in the UK, and crafted by hand in San Diego, California.

The new concept is resolutely forward-looking in terms of its aesthetics and is a natural evolution of the form language first seen in the INFINITI Q Inspiration and Prototype 9. The monoposto (single-seat) cockpit is consistent with INFINITI’s driver-focused approach, and is indicative of the new opportunities created for INFINITI by adopting electrified powertrains and flexible vehicle platforms.

“We all feel a certain degree of passion when talking about roadsters and speedsters. We are equally passionate about the potential that electrification holds for the future of our cars – a daring speedster is the perfect study for our designers to explore an electrified future and ignite such excitement.”
Roland Krueger, President, INFINITI

Share on Google

RELATED POSTS

2014 Volkswagen Polo gets a fresh look, new engines and tech
Audi S3 Cabriolet revealed with 296bhp
Ferrari Land, a new Prancing Horse theme park opens in Spain in 2016
New Mercedes-Benz S 63 AMG Coupe revealed ahead of New York debut
Ford takes the new 2015 Mustang Convertible on top of the Empire State Building [videos]
Homemade video ad for a 1993 Volvo 254GL is just insanely awesome
2016 Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo revealed with 600 horsepower
One-off Ferrari 458 MM Speciale built for an enthusiastic Brit
Vauxhall reveals all-new Crossland X SUV
Singapore rolls out red carpet for the car industry
30th Anniversary of the Ferrari F40
6 Costs to consider when buying a motorcycle
Tags: ,
linode.com