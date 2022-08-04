Cleaning Your Alloy Wheels: Our Top Tips

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Cleaning your car regularly is important, but there’s a lot to think about, and it’s easy to overlook certain parts of your vehicle.

Drivers can face fines for driving a dirty car, particularly if there’s rubbish inside the vehicle. As such, many of us focus on removing junk, cleaning seats, and cleaning windows and mirrors to improve visibility.

When you’re hoovering the seats and washing the windshield, it’s easy to forget about your vehicle’s wheels.

Cleaning your wheels is an important step, even for those with high-quality wheels made from a durable material like alloy.

If you’re unsure about how to clean your alloy wheels, then here are some practical tips to help you get started today.

Turn Off The Engine

As obvious as it might sound, you need to make sure that the engine is off before you start cleaning your wheels. Put the car in a safe place where you can easily access it, and give the wheels time to cool down if you’ve been driving the car. Once the car is cool and the engine is off, you’ll be able to get cleaning.

Check For Damage

Before you start cleaning your wheels, you should first check for any signs of wear and tear. Alloy wheels are hard-wearing, but they can be damaged over time, particularly if your car does a lot of miles. If you notice damage to your wheels, then consider speaking to East Anglia Smart Repair about alloy wheel refurbishment. They specialise in diamond cut repairs, which use cutting-edge technology to leave your alloy wheels like-new.

Pressure Wash The Wheel

To get rid of the stubborn dirt and grime, use a pressure washer on your alloy wheels. A pressure washer is a safe but powerful way to remove particularly stubborn dirt and particles. Hold the pressure washer away from your body, and make sure you keep your hands away from the stream of water, as this can be incredibly powerful. If you don’t have access to a pressure washer, then a standard hose will do, but you will have to scrub the wheels more forcefully later.

Clean The Wheels By Hand

When the bulk of the dirt and mud is off your wheels, you can use a sponge and an alloy wheel cleaner to buff your wheels to a stunning shine. Explore the best alloy wheel cleaners on the market to find a product that will give you a pristine finish. While you can use standard car soap for your alloy wheels, a specific alloy wheel cleaning product will protect your wheel from damage and give it a stunning finish. Use a brush to get into the crevices and remove any stubborn dirt.

Rinse The Wheels One Last Time

After you’ve finished washing your wheels, take your hose or pressure washer and rinse the wheels with water to get rid of any leftover soap bubbles. You’ll then be able to see how clean your wheels are and remove any last vestiges of dirt or cleaning product. By regularly cleaning your alloy wheels, you can ensure that they’re not damaged and get the best possible driving experience from your vehicle.

RELATED POSTS