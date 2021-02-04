Cars That Will Give You the Highest Mileage Per Gallon in 2021

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nothing hurts quite like driving a gas guzzler, so if you’re in the market for a new car in 2021, here are the ones that will offer you the highest mileage per gallon.

Getting the most bang for our buck is important to us all, especially when it comes to gas mileage. Most of us drove a whole lot less than usual in 2020, but it’s 2021 now and domestic road trips have become increasingly popular thanks to international travel restrictions. As one can never predict when gas prices will rise, it’s smart to take fuel economics into serious consideration when you are shopping around for a car, be it a lease or a purchase.

Our top recommendations on cars to drive to get the best mileage per gallon are all hybrids, which means you are doing your bit for the environment and reducing your carbon footprint while also saving money: a win-win, especially given that today’s hybrids are stylish, spacious and offer good performance too. We considered city and highway mileage estimates according to the EPA when we made our determination and present our choices below by the combined miles per gallon (MPG) numbers.

Hyundai Ioniq 2020, 58 mpg combined

Fantastic mileage, cargo space aplenty, quality build and interiors, decent seating and legroom, impressive safety ratings and a price point that is one of the lowest for a hybrid all combine to make the Hyundai Ioniq a great choice. It offers good acceleration and decent power, though doesn’t match up to others in its category in terms of ride and handling. The 2020 model comes with an 8-inch touchscreen as standard, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, but only driver drowsiness monitoring, forward collision warning, and lane assist driver assistance tech at the basic level.

Toyota Prius 2020, 56 MPG combined

The Toyota Prius is synonymous with fuel efficiency and is possibly one of the best-known hybrids. It has wide seats and a roomy boot for a compact category hatchback car. It is also the only car we’ve listed that comes in an all-wheel-drive option. Standard features are a 7-inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi hot spot, and a number of driver safety assistance options.

Honda Insight 2020, 52 MPG combined

Honda Insight 2020 is another compact car with excellent cargo space and a back seat that’s comfortable for grownups. The excellent mpg, build quality and good handling and acceleration are other pluses. It is light on standard features, but does have a ton of advanced active safety tech.

Toyota Camry Hybrid 2020, 52 MPG combined

This comes up as the most fuel efficient of all the midsize cars on the market, close to what small-sized hybrids offer in terms of mpg. Roomy front and back seating, well done interiors, a good-sized boot and standard features like a 7-inch touch screen, Wi-Fi hot spot, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, Apple CarPlay, heated front seats, power-adjustable driver’s seat, and a slew of active safety aids make it a top choice in our books.

Honda Accord Hybrid 2020, 48 MPG combined

The 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid is also a model we rate highly, for its roomy interiors and boot, safety ratings, and, of utmost importance, the fact that it scores very high on fuel efficiency in the midsize car category. But when it comes to standard features, it does come up short, apart from advanced driver assistance systems.

Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2020, 44 MPG combined

This model is at the top of the pile when it comes to large-size hybrid cars, for a variety of reasons, and compares exceedingly well to every hybrid and electric vehicle on the market today. The Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2020 handles well, offers a smooth ride, a luxury interior cabin, big seats and a large boot with plenty of storage. Decent acceleration is balanced with fuel economy and it has good safety ratings. The 2020 model has a 9-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi hot spot, USB ports, and all-inclusive advanced driver assistance technologies as standard features.

Lexus ES Hybrid 2020, 44 MPG combined

The Lexus ES Hybrid 2020 makes this list for being truly fuel efficient amongst its other luxury hybrid peers, since cars in this category usually prioritise performance. As expected of a luxury model, it has big comfortable seats, a fancy interior and roomy cargo space. The Lexus ES Hybrid manages to balance fuel efficiency with sprightly acceleration and good horsepower, and is a smooth ride. It has received top notch safety ratings and comes with synthetic leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, moonroof, 8-inch display, app integration for smartphones, Wi-Fi hot spot, and many advanced driver assistance aids as standard.

Ford Fusion Hybrid 2020, 42 MPG combined

Good driving dynamics, a good-looking interior and an excellent amount of room in both the front and back are what the Ford Fusion Hybrid 2020 brings to the table. However, subpar acceleration on the highway, limited cargo space and an inability to match other hybrids in its category for mileage economy are shortfalls. However, it has good safety scores and comes with a facile 8-inch touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wi-Fi hot spot, Ford’s MyKey teen driver system, and a ton of advanced driver safety aids as standard.

Kia Optima Hybrid 2020, 42 MPG combined

While it beats non-hybrids when it comes to mileage, the 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid is not the most efficient of hybrids and has less in the way of cargo space. Comfortable seating both in the front and back, an upscale interior including leather upholstered seats and heated seats for the front, plus an intuitive touchscreen that offers smartphone connectivity, wireless charging for devices, and advanced driver assistance programs are all standard features for this model. It also performed well in crash tests.

