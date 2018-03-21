Car insurance claims: what to do after an accident

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

If you’re someone who’s been unlucky enough to be involved in a car accident, then you’re probably panic-stricken about what to do next. That’s why we’re here to guide you through the process so that you can deal with it as smoothly as possible.

Knowing how to take the right steps straight after the incident will stop a bad situation from becoming even worse and help you to claim on your insurance without any problems.

Stop and assess the damage

It doesn’t matter how minor you think the damage is, if you’ve been in an accident you should always stop immediately, get out of the car and check. Failing to do this is considered an offence under the Road Traffic Act.

Stay calm and call 999 or 101

If anyone has been injured, you should call an ambulance as soon as possible and if you believe the accident was caused due to foul play (a drunk driver, for example) you should also call the police.

Give and collect the correct details

Those involved in a car accident need to give their name and address to anyone else that has been involved. If you hit a parked car, you should leave this information on the windscreen. However, you should always avoid accepting blame until you know exactly what has happened as this can work against you later on in the claim. You also need to report the accident to the police within 24 hours. Failing to do this can result in a fine, penalty on your license or even disqualification from driving.

Other information to collect

You should also note down the time and date of the crash, the registration numbers of all vehicles involved, a description of weather conditions, and a list of any damage that was caused to the vehicles.

Contact your insurer

You should contact your insurer about the accident as soon as you can because failing to do this can ultimately invalidate your cover. If this happens, it’s likely that you’ll have to pay a huge bill to cover the costs of any damage to your car.

If the accident involved another driver you will need to give their name, address, vehicle registration number and contact details for both the person and their insurance company. You also need to provide as many details about the accident as possible including any photos that you took at the scene or eyewitness reports that might help you with your claim. Remember that even if you don’t want to make a claim, you should still inform your insurer.

What next?

If you’ve decided to go ahead with your claim, your insurer should let you know what to do next. Your insurer should also contact the insurance companies of any other people involved in an attempt to resolve the claim. Companies such as Call Wiser have the knowledge and experience to handle claims in the most efficient way possible.

