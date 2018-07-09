Car enthusiasts hitting the virtual streets for a shot at the supercar dream

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

We all enjoy drooling over the latest supercars, but for all but the very lucky few, the chance to actually get behind the wheel of something like the latest McLaren 600LT remains in the realm of fantasy. However, the choice of words is interesting. The fact that we say the lucky few as opposed to the wealthy gives that little crumb of hope.

After all, anyone can be lucky, and it is with that mindset that we plough pound after pound into those scratch cards and Lotto tickets. Hope springs eternal, and somebody has to win.

The growing popularity of online casino gaming has given a new opportunity to get lucky, and it has additional incentives over the more traditional forms of long-shot gambling that people employ. For one thing, there are so many operators out there that are desperate for business that they are offering all sorts of free bets and no deposit bonuses, meaning you can play at zero cost.

For another, scratching a card or watching Stephen Mulhern on a Saturday night is not everyone’s idea of fun, while slot games come in every genre available. For car fanatics, there is only one way to go. After all, if you want to try to win a huge jackpot and buy a supercar, then what better way to do so than with a driving game? Here are some of the best.

Drive: Multiplier Mayhem

This street racing type slots game from Net Ent initially looks like a regular slot machine, with five reels and 15 paylines. But accumulate Nitro symbols and you can race against three different rivals, Twitch, Hamaki and Bruiser. The game can be played for real money at http://www.mrgreen.com, where you can also play for free while you get the feel of things.

Freaky cars

In this game, you can choose your car and guide it round the track as you spin the reels. The bonus game features a nine-car race, and if yours comes out on top, you are awarded bonus spins – that means your bankroll lasts longer, and you have still more opportunities to win.

Wacky Races

This is a game that surely needs no introduction. It is, of course, based on the iconic cartoon series that turns 50 this year, and features Dastardly, Mutley and all the rest. This is another one that is on offer at Mr Green, and there are five reels and 40 paylines, yet you can get in on the action for just a 50p stake. Where this game really stands out from the rest, however, is in the bonus games. There are a total of 10 bonus features in the game, and it really demonstrates the direction in which modern slots are going – there is just so much more to it than spinning reels.

The bonus games correspond to different Wacky Races characters, and include the Mutley Wacky Scrap Yard Game, the Peter Perfect Trophy and, of course, the Penelope Pitstop Free Games feature. If you are only going to play one driving-based slot game, this is the obvious choice as there is just so much depth to it. Best of all is the way the bonus games all tie back to the main slots and deliver lucrative extra spins to give you a better chance of success.

We can have fun while we dream

Everyone dreams of a big win and the chance to spend it on a luxury set of wheels. The odds might be against us, but surely that’s all the more reason to at least have a little fun while we try to get lucky.

