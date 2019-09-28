Can You Fit Single Din Radio into a Double Din Slot?

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The double din is the standard in most cars today. As such, even when looking to upgrade, it would be best to shoot for a double din unit that possibly offers you more functionalities. However, if you wish to install a single din, either for aesthetics or any other reason, it is possible to do so. You just need to engage the services of a good mechanic who understands car stereos. But, in a scenario where you want to do it by yourself, here are the steps to take when fitting a single din radio into a double din slot.

Switch off the car and disconnect the battery

This one is the first and most important step to take. When working on the car radio, you will be dealing with wires a lot. As such, there is a huge risk of shorts that can damage the radio, and other aspects of the car. Besides, disconnecting the battery reduces the risk of injury on your part, just in case something goes wrong in the fitting process.

Unscrew the dash panel

When fitting the single din into a double din, you will be working directly with the radio. That’s why it’s only logical that you remove the dashboard first. The process is simple. First unscrew the dashboard then pry it off, to have full access to the radio.

Remove the double Din radio

Once you have access to the radio, the next step is to remove it. To do this, you just need to unscrew the radio, and disconnect all its attaching wires. This is probably the easiest part of your quest to fit a single din radio into a double din slot.

Fit in the single din head unit

In the radio’s slot, there is a mounting bracket. All single din head units come with a manual on how to go about the mounting procedure. Besides, even without the manual, the shape of the single din head unit is pretty self-explanatory. You can easily figure out how to fix it

Screw it in and return the dashboard

Once you have fitted the head unit, screw it in, and fix back the wires. Next, fix back the dashboard and reconnect the battery. You now have a single din radio unit where you previously had a double din.

To go about this process, there are a few tools that you will need. The most important ones are a flathead screwdriver, and a wrench for screwing and unscrewing the radio. For a cleaner job, it is always good to engage the services of a professional. This is largely due to the wiring aspect of it. If you make a mistake and screw the wires wrong, you could ruin the radio, and possibly other aspects of the car. This can cost you more than you are likely to save doing it by yourself. Besides, the time spent trying to fix the radio can be used constructively elsewhere, unless you are passionate about car DIYs.

