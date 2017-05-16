Buy and build your Volvo – from anywhere!

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Earlier this month Volvo unveiled the curtain of their digital sales of cars including the concept “Care by Volvo”. Care by Volvo is a form of all-inclusive deal which includes insurance, warranty, financing, road-assistance, membership with several of Volvos affiliates and much more. The focus is on making buying and owning a car as safe, cheap and convenient as possible. Although currently only available in certain countries, Volvo are planning on further expansion of this very appealing all-in-one package.

Making everything available to the consumer from the consumers own home is a current trend which seems to never peak. We’ve seen apps and online sites which have enabled us to purchase our medicines from an online-pharmacy, learn another language, playing online casino games and now – build your very own and very real car.

Nearly every major manufacturer today has an option for you to customize your brand new car to your own liking. Many may believe these choices are limited to the color and rims, but they could not be more wrong. Apart from choosing the actual engine and transmission the car will have – usually the options being whether you’d like a stronger and faster engine or something more subtle – you’ll be able to customize just about everything. Whatever you need, be it heating for your steering wheel or the whole safety-package which Volvo are famous for – Volvo got you covered.

Of course, you’ll also be able to choose your own color and rims. Although Volvo leaves us wanting for a bit more options on this front, the select few are definitely carefully chosen. Volvo seems to be following a less common trend where quality is elected over quantity. Not being able to choose a lime-green for your new Volvo XC90 might be a bit disappointing at first, but at least you won’t have to face the disappointment of seeing the results of a hasty decision in real life once picking up your new car. If you feel like giving building your own car a go just click here and you’ll be able to try it out straight away.

Having won several awards already during 2017, such as Europe’s favorite car in auto, motor & sport-magazine, Volvo are definitely not shying away from the ever growing competition in the market of car manufactures. As Volvo is following the new trends we hope that they continue producing the quality cars as they have been doing throughout the years.

RELATED POSTS