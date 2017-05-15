Brits Feature Strongly in Spanish Porsche Supercup

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Three British drivers, all graduates of Carrera Cup GB, landed finishes in the top ten of the two Porsche Mobile 1 Supercup races at Circuit de Catalunya, supporting the Barcelona F1 Grand Prix.

Dan Cammish (Lechner MSG Racing Team), taking the third podium step in Race 1, only lost 2nd 12 laps in. “I wanted to find my rhythm, but Dennis [Olson] hampered me from doing this. Still, I’m thrilled to be on the podium.”

Out of a 31-car field Josh Webster finished Race 1 in sixth, third in the rookie championship, having posted P5 in both free practice and qualifying.

In Race 2 it was guest driver Tom Oliphant (GB/Lechner Racing Middle East) taking P6 at the flag. “I’m over the moon with the weekend!” he said after the race. Dan Cammish just missed another podium spot, finishing 4th.

At the end of the first weekend of the season Cammish lies third overall on 30 points. The 4-litre flat six-powered Porsches are out again for a single race at Monaco in just two weeks’ time.

Words: Chris Valentine, photos: © 2017 Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG.

