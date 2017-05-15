Brits Feature Strongly in Spanish Porsche Supercup

15 May 2017 | 0 comments

Three British drivers, all graduates of Carrera Cup GB, landed finishes in the top ten of the two Porsche Mobile 1 Supercup races at Circuit de Catalunya, supporting the Barcelona F1 Grand Prix.

Dan Cammish (Lechner MSG Racing Team), taking the third podium step in Race 1, only lost 2nd 12 laps in. “I wanted to find my rhythm, but Dennis [Olson] hampered me from doing this. Still, I’m thrilled to be on the podium.”

Out of a 31-car field Josh Webster finished Race 1 in sixth, third in the rookie championship, having posted P5 in both free practice and qualifying.

In Race 2 it was guest driver Tom Oliphant (GB/Lechner Racing Middle East) taking P6 at the flag. “I’m over the moon with the weekend!” he said after the race. Dan Cammish just missed another podium spot, finishing 4th.

At the end of the first weekend of the season Cammish lies third overall on 30 points. The 4-litre flat six-powered Porsches are out again for a single race at Monaco in just two weeks’ time.

Words: Chris Valentine, photos: © 2017 Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG. 

Share on Google

RELATED POSTS

Volkswagen GRC Beetle with 560+ horsepower and all-wheel drive is ready for rallycross action
1949 Porsche 356 Gmünd Coupe made in Austria
Unique Porsche Macan S by Porsche Exclusive
Turbo Toyota Dominates in Silverstone Roadsports
Spy video: Is this the Porsche 911 Hybrid prototype?
Volkswagen Beetle GRC racecar is here with 544 hp, 0-60 mph in 2.1 seconds
German drifter sets a new Guinness Record with a 89.55-mile drift in his Toyota GT86
2015 Porsche 911 GT3 RS patent photos unveil the real deal
Very creative: Porsche's 'Magic Mirror' turns any car into Macan
Track-only McLaren P1 GTR revealed in production form for Geneva debut
Very rare Porsche 964 turbo is for sale by Hexagon
New Audi R8 LMS GT4 fills the gap between TCR and GT3
linode.com