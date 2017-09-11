BRABUS 900 "one of ten" revealed ahead of Frankfurt debut

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The world’s most powerful twelve-cylinder off-roader comes once again from BRABUS! The BRABUS 900 “ONE OF TEN” celebrates its world premiere at the IAA 2017 in Frankfurt am Main.

The platform is provided by the Mercedes G 65, whose twin-turbo V12 engine is increased in displacement to 6.3 liters (384 cu in) and completely revised in many details.

A rated output of 662 kW / 900 HP (888 bhp) and 1,500 Nm (1,106 lb-ft) of torque make the supercar from Bottrop the world’s most powerful 12-cylinder off-road vehicle. With a time of just 3.9 seconds for the sprint from 0 – 100 km/h (62 mph) and an electronically limited top speed of 270 km/h (168 mph), the BRABUS 900 “ONE OF TEN” is also the world’s fastest V12 off-roader on the market.

Of course, the new high-performance SUV impresses not only with its tremendous power and extraordinary performance for a vehicle of this category. The body is upgraded with the spectacular BRABUS WIDESTAR widebody version, which creates space for 23-inch BRABUS “PLATINUM EDITION” hi-tech forged wheels. The electronically adjustable BRABUS Dynamic Ride Control suspension offers a perfect combination of outstanding ride quality and safe, agile handling. The BRABUS high-performance braking system further enhances the vehicle’s active safety.

An exclusive BRABUS fine leather interior with individual rear seats rounds off the luxurious appointments of the BRABUS 900 “ONE OF TEN”.

The BRABUS 900 engine conversion unleashes the performance reserves in the twin-turbo V12 of the G 65. The power unit is thoroughly revised in the BRABUS engine shop equipped with state-of-the-art machining equipment. The installation of a billet-steel BRABUS special crankshaft with longer stroke in combination with enlarged cylinder bores, the matching forged pistons and precision-balanced billet-steel conrods increases the displacement from stock 6.0 to 6.3 liters (366 to 384 cu in).

The modifications to the engine peripherals also play a major role in the tremendous power output. The engine uses modified exhaust manifolds, and the two production turbos are replaced with BRABUS turbos with larger compressor unit and turbine, which produce a higher boost pressure than the production components. The conversion also includes larger down pipes with a diameter of 80 millimeters (3.1 in), free-flow metal catalysts and a BRABUS stainless high-performance exhaust with actively controlled exhaust flaps. The integrated sound management lets drivers choose between a throaty V12 sound in ‘Sport’ mode and a subtle whisper in ‘Coming Home’ mode at the touch of a button on the steering wheel. The fully stainless exhaust system is also a visual treat. With two tailpipes exiting on either side in front of the rear wheels, which on the IAA show car sport a chromed finish, the exhaust system adds striking visual highlights.

An optimal air supply for the engine is equally important. To this end, the BRABUS power unit engineers developed the BRABUS 900 intake module, which draws its air through a carbon hood scoop on the special hood manufactured specifically for this supercar. Inside the new intake manifold is a special air filter box with larger intake cross-section and special filters as well as “Gold Heat Reflection” sheathing to lower the temperature.

Precision-programmed mapping for injection, ignition and modified boost pressure control coordinate the perfect interaction of all high-performance components to lend the high-end engine a unique combination of explosive power delivery and the hallmark smooth-running of a V12. Technology partner MOTUL supplies the high-performance lubricants for the entire powertrain.

As the result of the extensive modifications, the BRABUS ROCKET 900 6.3 V12 twin-turbo engine produces unparalleled performance figures. The rated output of 662 kW / 900 HP (888 bhp) is produced at a low 5,500 rpm. Even more gigantic is the peak torque of 1,500 Nm (1,106 lb-ft) at 4,200 rpm. Peak torque in the vehicle is electronically limited to 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft).

The vehicle performance speaks for itself: In combination with the seven-speed automatic transmission and permanent all-wheel drive, the BRABUS 900 “ONE OF TEN” shoots to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.9 seconds. The top speed is limited electronically to 270 km/h (168 mph).

At these speeds, a wider track optimizes the handling and safety, and consequently the new supercar is fitted with the thrilling BRABUS WIDESTAR widebody version. The strikingly styled fender flares add 12 centimeters to the width of the body and as a result offer plenty of space for massive king-sized 23-inch forged wheels.

The BRABUS 900 “ONE OF TEN” with serial number 1/10 on display in Frankfurt sports the two BRABUS Monoblock “PLATINUM EDITION” F and R wheel designs. The 11Jx23 hi-tech forged wheels front and back offer an outstanding combination of lightweight design and maximum strength. Technology partner YOKOHAMA supplies the perfect high-performance tire able to keep up with the enormous performance of the BRABUS 900 “ONE OF TEN,” the ADVAN Sport of size 305/35 ZR 23. Alternatively, this tire/wheel combination is also available with forged wheels of identical size in the two BRABUS Monoblock designs E evo and Y.

In these king-sized wheels is space for the largest braking system ever designed for an SUV. The version V of the BRABUS braking system was developed specifically for the heavy BRABUS 800, 850 and 900 supercars based on the G-Class top-of-the-range models G 63 and G 65. The front axle is fitted with vented and cross-drilled brake rotors measuring 412 x 38 millimeters (16.2 x 1.5 in). Eight-piston aluminum fixed calipers, flex-steel brake lines and high-performance brake fluid from technology partner Motul also play a crucial role in the tremendous stopping power and outstanding fade resistance.

The 23-inch wheels make full use of the space created under the wheel arches by the fender flares. The strikingly styled BRABUS fender attachments, which continue on the front doors, lend the off-roader great recognition value even from the sides. The LEDS integrated into the front and rear WIDESTAR fenders illuminate the running boards when pulling on a door handle or using the keyless-entry remote. The inserts of the fender attachments then also light up in addition.

The BRABUS front spoiler attaches to the production bumper and characterizes the face of the SUV in concert with the LED lights and the BRABUS roof-mounted auxiliary headlight module. This naked carbon component is fitted with two powerful LED units. When operating the headlight flashers or switching to high beam, two sets of twelve LEDs each provide significantly improved illumination of the roadway. The new lighting concept also includes BRABUS signets integrated on both sides of the front spoiler, which light up when the entrance lighting is activated.

An additional carbon panel under the radiator grille contributes to the passing clout of the widened G-Class, as does the hood specifically developed for the new supercar. The hood is fitted with a carbon hood scoop and integrated air ducts leading to the air filters. The design front grille features an integrated BRABUS logo, a characteristic feature of the supercars from the Bottrop-based company. To give the car an even more thrilling appearance, all chrome parts of the supercar were painted black and the door mirrors were upgraded with naked carbon covers.

To give the front an even more unmistakable look, BRABUS equips the 900 “ONE OF TEN” supercar additionally with black tinted xenon headlights and LED daytime running lights, which are adapted to the vehicle with precise-fit carbon surrounds. Thanks to the integrated turn signal function, the original turn indicators on top of the fenders are eliminated. They are replaced with precise-fit carbon covers. The same material is used for the covers of the two door mirrors.

The powerful design idiom of the BRABUS WIDESTAR version with stylized underride guard continues in the rear bumper. In addition to a centrally positioned reflector, an LED rear fog lamp and an LED backup light are integrated into either side of the WIDESTAR bumper. The BRABUS roof spoiler rounds off the rear view effectively.

For a perfect combination of high ride quality and safe, sporty handling, the BRABUS 900 “ONE OF TEN” is equipped with the innovative BRABUS Ride Control suspension, which is available for all G-Class models. The BRABUS hi-tech suspension system was developed in cooperation with technology partner BILSTEIN and features two-way adjustable shocks front and back.

The aluminum button with BRABUS logo on the center console is illuminated in blue and enables the driver to choose from two setups: In the comfort position, the off-roader delivers an exemplary ride quality. At higher speeds and with a sporty driving style, choosing the firmer sport setup results in more dynamic handling and even further increased safety reserves. In addition, the BRABUS Ride Control suspension features automatic damper adjustment. When the vehicle sensors detect that a spirited driving style may result in certain parameters such as speed, lateral acceleration and steering angle leading to critical handling situations, the system automatically switches to the firmer sport setup within milliseconds. The sportier damper setup then further increases the handling stability of the all-wheel-drive car. In return, the CAN control unit is also able to detect when the driver reverts to a more moderate driving style. It then automatically switches the shock absorbers back to the comfort position.

The company upholstery shop created an all-leather BRABUS fine leather interior for the first supercar of the “ONE IN TEN” limited edition, which received a black paint finish, in the combination ‘Mondial Vanilla’ and ‘Mondial Black,’ highlighted with red piping and vanilla-colored decorative stitching. The especially soft and breathable Mastik leather in the interior, which on the seat center sections is perforated with pinpoint precision and features shell-shaped quilting, is complemented with a classy starry sky in black Alcantara. Its hundreds of optical fibers change in sync with the ambience lighting of the entire interior. In addition, there are gimballed LED reading lights in the headliner for the rear passengers.

The entire floor was lined with fine black leather in addition. The presence of the ultra-powerful BRABUS engine is also signaled in the interior by the embroidered “900” logos on the front head restraints. Even the trunk was completely restyled and equipped at the wheel wells with stylishly integrated storage boxes on the left and a subwoofer system on the right.

The BRABUS interior designers replace the standard rear bench with individual seats with every imaginable comfort function such as multicontour adjustment, memory and integrated seat ventilation and heating. The new BRABUS center console sits between the rear seats. It is trimmed with the same leather combination as the rest of the interior. The 4.3-inch BRABUS Touch Control Panel is integrated into the top of the console within optimal reach. In standby mode, it shows a clock with BRABUS 900 illustration. In addition to controlling all functions of the rear seats, this innovative control also provides access to the standard COMAND system and can adjust the climate control system. The new console also has to retractable tables that offer enough space for working with a notebook computer.

A USB multimedia port, integrated into the top of the console within easy reach, allows charging and connecting a smartphone or tablet with the COMAND system. Two cup holders cool or heat the beverages of the rear passengers. Another important feature of the console is the integrated safe. This drawer opens electrically powered to the front only after a code is entered on the Touch Control Panel.

Further striking features in the cockpit are the aluminum BRABUS pedals and door-lock pins as well as the stainless scuff plates with blue backlit BRABUS logo.

The BRABUS 900 “ONE OF TEN” is built in a strictly limited edition of just ten supercars in the BRABUS Manufaktur in Bottrop.

