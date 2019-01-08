Brabham confirms road legal option for BT62

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Brabham Automotive has confirmed a new Road Compliance Conversion option for its limited edition BT62 track car, which will make the vehicle road legal.

The Australian high-performance manufacturer built the BT62 to be an unrestricted track car, with performance and power that significantly surpasses that of a GT car. While that hasn’t changed, the iconic marque is responding to some customers’ desire for occasional road use – particularly to drive their BT62 to and from the circuit.

For the European market, the road compliant conversion process for the BT62 will take place in the UK and costs £150,000 in addition to the list price of the car. It will be handled by Brabham Automotive ahead of registration. A similar process is being undertaken in Australia and Brabham Automotive will aim to fulfill requests for a similar conversion in other jurisdictions.

The timing of the road compliant conversion is up to the customer confirmed Dan Marks, Commercial Director of Brabham Automotive:

“Customers have the flexibility of completing the Brabham Driver Development Programme before converting their BT62 or requesting that their BT62 be delivered as a road compliant version. Given these cars are limited editions, tailored to the needs of each owner, we are keen to provide this flexibility to our customers where we can.”

Each BT62 with this option selected will be put through the DVSA (Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency) IVA (Individual Vehicle Approval) test. This test ensures it has been designed and constructed to meet and achieve all regulatory and legal standards to see the BT62 on the open road

In addition to the regulatory requirements, specification changes will also be made to make the vehicle more usable on the road. This includes raising the ride height with a front and rear axle lift kit, increasing the steering lock range, adding air conditioning, fitting door locks and immobilisers, and including additional high-quality upholstery in the interior.

The objective was to make the car legal, safe and usable on the road with minimal compromise to its race-bred circuit dynamics. Whilst there will be a slight increase in weight there will be no reduction in power, retaining the 700bhp power output.

The first road-compliant BT62 is expected to be delivered in summer 2019.

Commenting on the BT62 Road Compliance Conversion, David Brabham Managing Director of Brabham Automotive said:

“We designed the BT62 to be an unrestricted, thoroughbred track car and our extensive test programme has revealed it to be all of those things. This isn’t a car designed for the road. With that said, it’s clear some customers are keen to have a road compliant option with their BT62, particularly to drive to and from the track. My father Jack was always customer focused and we will continue with that ethos.”

Brabham Automotive will be making further announcements about its future plans both on and off the race track at the Autosport International show on Thursday 10th January.

