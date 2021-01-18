Best Selling Cars In The UK

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Cars are always improving with more and more features being added year on year. They are efficient, safe, and user-friendly. In many cases, they are more affordable than they were in the past. So, you can easily find a car that is cheap and filled with clever features! Which are the best-selling ones in the UK at the moment? The following article will highlight them all for you.

Ford Fiesta

Many agree that this is one of Britain’s favourite cars! It looks great inside and the same goes for the outside! They come packed top features but remain compact to make the most out of the shape and size of the car. Buyers can choose from better audio upgrades, autonomous driving features and levels of luxury. The new Fiesta also boasts safety kits and interior space that is better than before, providing a fun drive. No wonder that it has earned the title Carbuyer Car of The Year 2019.

Volkswagen E-Golf

There are two ways to design a good electric car… Either come up with a new design from out of nowhere or improve a well-known model and build on its excellence. The E-Golf is an example of the latter, where it is tricky to determine whether to get a car that runs on petrol or diesel – for many will sit on the fence over this point… but some prefer to go eco, this version of Volkswagen is for you! It is one that continues to prove itself to customers, especially users who wish to exempt from paying road tax and the London Congestion Charge.

Mazda MX-5 RF

This one is a cross between the standard convertible and a fixed-roof coupe version. What is RF, you ask? Retractable Fastback. The model’s appeal is surely on the refinement and sophisticated power-folding top. The roof can be raised or lowered at a speed of 6 mph… just like that… with a tap of a button. With this new design, we see how the interior of the car is much quieter. So, if you’re planning long journeys on the motorway, then the Mazda MX-5 ensures that it is a relaxing one. Seriously, the design of the car, once converted to roofless looks similar to the car used in NetEnt’s popular slot, Hotline 2 Slot. The slot game, a must-try among online casino games, it features a convertible car, like the Mazda. Anyways, the MX-5 has achieved a four-star rating from Euro NCAP.

Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid

If you want a car that is a little bit more than the conventional petrol or diesel engine model, the Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid should be on your list! It comes with a larger battery than the usual Ioniq Hybrid and a petrol engine that removes all those tensions with all-electric models. this car will allow a lot of economy figures without any hassle. Plus, you wouldn’t expect the car to be a driving enthusiasts car – but this car has the ability to change your mind. The dual-clutch gearbox allows gear changes in the smoothest possible way! The Ioniq went away with five-stars at the Euro NCAP crash test.

