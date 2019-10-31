Audi brings the Audi Q3 Unicorn to the streets just in time for Halloween

31 October 2019 | 0 comments

Audi of America has brought one of the most engaged social media posts to life: the mythical Audi Q3 Unicorn, dubbed by fans as the “Qnicorn.” The Qnicorn, inspired by an image created in collaboration with Gentleman Scholar, continues the Audi “Q3 in :03” campaign to bring relevant content to social media feeds of a younger audience. To take it one step further, the Qnicorn was brought to life just in time for Halloween.

The Qnicorn is designed to stand out with elements that put a playful twist on the brand’s new SUV design language. Staying true to the original post on social media, a custom-built three-foot-long unicorn horn has been treated with shimmering gold paint infused with glitter and hints of purple. The vehicle is wrapped in a pearlescent vinyl that produces dazzling rainbows when exposed to light. The Qnicorn’s unique wrap and signature horn frame a silhouette that’s as distinct as the mystical creature itself. The available, and customizable, ambient interior lighting has been turned purple to bring some of the “magic” inside.

The original post on social media garnered thousands of engagements and quickly became one of the most-shared stories on the Audi Instagram account. The Qnicorn is part of the “Q3 in :03” campaign in collaboration with Gentleman Scholar to help leverage thumb-stopping images and videos that seamlessly fit within the social feeds of millennials.

Qnicorn posts on Audi social media channels were quickly flooded with comments from fans sharing how they felt about the quirky take on the all-new SUV. In no particular order, some of the top comments below.

“Runs on unicorn tears.”
“This is getting weird…”
“I’m a car lover and a unicorn lover…”
“Magic described in a car.”

