Aston Martin Valkyrie: AMR Track performance pack and exhaustive options list confirmed

Owners of the Aston Martin Valkyrie – the ultimate expression of hypercar design, engineering and performance – already know they’re due to receive a truly exceptional car, but the marque’s personalisation service ‘Q by Aston Martin’ is set to realise the unique automotive dreams and desires of this exclusive collection.

Borne of the partnership between Aston Martin and Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the Aston Martin Valkyrie is a real-life expression of the uncompromising pursuit of performance. As such, it is fitting that this 150-unit road-going hypercar can now be further optimised with the AMR Track Performance Pack. The pack’s track-only components – which can be interchanged with the existing road-legal parts – are set to deliver approximately 8%* quicker lap times on top of the standard Aston Martin Valkyrie.

The AMR Track Performance Pack features a new aerodynamic front clam delivering greater downforce and efficiency, a second set of all other exterior body panels, lightweight titanium brakes, track-focused suspension and a matte black magnesium performance wheel and carbon-fibre aero-disk set. Customers can also include a suite of personalised pit garage and race suit accessory options to their package, providing owners with the ultimate track day and hypercar ownership experience.

Customers choosing the AMR Track Performance Pack are also able to choose between three spectacular AMR livery designs or their own unique finish, which can be tailored using ‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’, Aston Martin’s bespoke VIP customisation service.

For those choosing to keep their Aston Martin Valkyrie on the road, the options are boundless. Four beautiful Designer Specification themes are available for those who want their Valkyrie to stay close to the designer’s vision, featuring exclusive Valkyrie colours including Slipstream Green, Liquid Petroleum, Ethanol Silver and Maximum Orange.

Customers who have something very special in mind, there is the Ultimate Personalisation programme, which invites owners to work with the Aston Martin Design team to refine their specification, enhanced even further by ‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’.

The roof and rear engine cover, in gloss black paint as standard, can be customised to be presented in exposed carbon fibre, which can continue across the cantrails with a gloss lacquer and the silver textured tailpipe and muffler can become black by specification. Owners can also have the first Aston Martins with full titanium wings badges, showcasing the exquisite craftsmanship that is synonymous with the brand.

Inside Aston Martin Valkyrie, the minimalist ergonomics of the cockpit are clothed in materials as befits a hypercar. A wide choice of alcantara colours, patterns and finishes are available for the seats, along with six bold choices of colour for the seat harness, which complements the external livery and contrasts with the choice of hardware presented in carbon fibre. The intricate craftsmanship of woven leather, first seen on the Aston Martin One-77, can be selected to add an extra element to the door pocket and arm rest trim.

All driver-focused switchgear for Aston Martin Valkyrie is positioned on the steering wheel. The switches are made in anodised silver, black or red for a stealthy or track-inspired appearance. Alternatively, customers can again enlist the bespoke ‘Q by Aston Martin’ service. The ultimate choice are switches crafted from titanium, which truly reflect the lightweight DNA of Aston Martin Valkyrie.

‘Q by Aston Martin’ offers many exquisite personalisation options, including the indulgent Gold Pack which features a 24-carat gold leaf livery that is meticulously laid under the paint lacquer. The Mokume Carbon Fibre option pack will excite the connoisseur with its ‘Carbon Jewellery’ adorning areas such as the inner scoop of the headlights, sidepod vanes, armrest, central interior vent and the steering wheel face plate. Created uniquely by Aston Martin’s design studio, the Mokume Carbon Fibre has a beautiful and technical appearance and the obvious weight saving credentials of this material.

With such a generous array of options to choose from, Aston Martin has provided customers with the opportunity to view their final creations using an industry leading immersive virtual reality experience. Used in real-time during the specification process at Gaydon, this technology has been employed to great effect, ensuring customers leave the company’s headquarters, safe in the knowledge that every selection made to their Aston Martin Valkyrie fits their exact demands.

Aston Martin’s Executive Vice President & Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman said, “This is simply the best car in the world if you want something bespoke and we are really pushing the boundaries to match the dreams of our customers. Every single element of this hypercar, including its performance, can be personalised. The materials are very much about science, the art of creativity and the ability to create a unique solution that doesn’t detract from this exceptional car’s performance capability”.

With a full range of inspirational Q specifications chosen by the Aston Martin Design team and even more options to come, the Aston Martin Valkyrie is one of the world’s most customisable cars.

