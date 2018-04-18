Aston Martin teases DBS Superleggera

18 April 2018 | 0 comments

Aston Martin has announced the re-birth of an iconic name. A distinctive moniker, set to be proudly worn once again by the British marque’s flagship Super GT.

First coined for the iconic 1967 William Towns’ designed-model, the DBS nameplate has been a key part of the brand’s heritage for over 50 years. Resurrected in 2007 for Aston Martin’s then range-topping model, designed by current Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman.

The DBS Superleggera completes the brand’s ambitions to replace each of its existing two-door sportscar models as part of its Second Century Plan. Sitting at the pinnacle of the sportscar line-up, DBS Superleggera will feature the highest levels of performance, craftmanship and design.

Along with the resurrection of the DBS nameplate, Touring’s famous mark – Superleggera – will once again adorn the bonnet of an Aston Martin. A collaboration that helped pave the way to the DB4, 5 and 6 Mark 1, DBS will once again pay homage to the historic super lightweight construction technology of Touring. The name also provides a hint as to what can be expected of this upcoming model.

Marek Reichman said, “When you hear the name DBS Superleggera, you know what it is. It’s the definitive Aston Martin Super GT. It’s an icon, a statement and this one will be no different. We’ve pushed the boundaries of performance and design to give this car a distinct character and ensure it’s worthy of the heritage and weight that this name carries”.

Further details on Aston Martin’s highly-anticipated super GT will be revealed in the second quarter of 2018.

Share on Google

RELATED POSTS

Range Rover Sport Coupe by Bulgari Design revealed
2015 BMW X1 spied cold weather testing near the Arctic Circle
Nissan introduces a Smart rearview mirror
This is how Apple CarPlay works in the 2014 Ferrari FF [videos]
2015 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG Estate spied for the first time
Several tips how to find online nearly new cars in Edinburgh
Average Bugatti owner has one yacht, three jets and 84 CARS!
Which wacky racer are you?
New Mercedes-AMG GT3 ready for some serious track time
Tesla Model S gets an optional "Ludicrous Mode", goes from 0-60mph in just 2.8 seconds
Mercedes-Benz unveils luxury rental apartments in London
Driverless cars may be around sooner than we think - the UK's first driverless car insurance policy
Tags: ,
linode.com