Are you ready for the 2018 Formula One World Championship?

The 2017 Formula One World Championship ended on 26 November in the Arab Emirates at the Yas Marina Circuit. There were a total of twenty Grands Prix in 2017.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the Arab Emirates was won by a Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas, securing Mercedes the World Constructors’ Championship for the fourth year in a row. Second in the World Constructors’ Championship was Ferrari with 522 points and Red Bull Racing followed third with 368 points.

The season start was different as the reigning Drivers’ Champion Nico Rosberg announced his retirement from the sport in December 2016, making the 2017 season the first since 1994 in which the reigning champion did not compete.

At the conclusion of the championship, Lewis Hamilton who finished the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after Bottas, won his fourth World Drivers’ Championship title. With 363 points, Hamilton was followed by Sebastian Vettel with 317 points and teammate Valtteri Bottas in third with 305 points.

So what’s in for 2018?

We already know that an addition to the sport’s technical regulations introduces a new cockpit protection device, often referred to as the “halo”.

FIA president Jean Todt wants stricter rules on budgets in Formula One, admitting that a budget cap alone will not solve the problem of rising costs in Formula One.

Most interesting question is of course, who is the favourite to win another season. There are plenty of online betting companies, where you can place your bets.

Obviously the hot favourite is again Lewis Hamilton, who will face competition from Sebastian Vettel to Max Verstappen, who is ready to challenge for his maiden crown, according to former world champion Nigel Mansell.



Hopefully there are enough surprises to keep the whole season interesting for the public and racers.

The new season will get a kick start with the Australian Grand Prix at the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on 25 March. Stay tuned!

