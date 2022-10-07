Are Electric Cars Really Greener & Eco-Friendly?

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Manufacturers are now certain that they can create electric vehicles with equal range and speed to their fuel equivalents. The aim is to create cheaper, lighter lithium-ion batteries that can store more energy. The technology is still not widespread, and it will constantly be evolving for years to come as manufacturers unleash innovative technology that takes the automotive industry by storm – let’s just take Tesla, for example! They are a true pioneer for electric and sustainable technology, it’s no surprise other brands are following in their footsteps.

However, in Norway, where there are significant tax reductions and benefits such as the ability to utilise bus lanes, it may reach up to 29%. This demonstrates that, with government incentives, individuals are eager to start driving electric vehicles, and sales are expected to increase over the next few years.

Electric vehicles have reduced total CO2 emissions, yet their environmental performance varies depending on how the power was created in the first place.

Zero Emissions From Tailpipes

According to research by the European Environment Agency (EEA), emissions from the manufacture of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are often greater than those from the manufacture of internal combustion engine vehicles (ICEVs).

The EEA advises that the battery production process, which is mostly to blame for the higher emissions, be changed to integrate more use of renewable energy sources.

However, once an electric car starts its life on the road, the majority of its emissions have already been created, in contrast to combustion engines, which are only now beginning to emit significant amounts of exhaust emissions.

Concerns about battery manufacture

Base metals like copper, aluminium, and iron are frequently used to make lithium batteries, which are used in electric vehicles. Compared to ICEV manufacturing, the manufacture of electric vehicles uses more key raw materials (CRMs) that are of high economic importance and whose availability is subject to supply risk. These CRMs also need energy-intensive extraction.

Less reliance on essential raw resources will be achieved through improved energy production methods and more sophisticated battery technologies. This implies that when the methods used to make and power them start to have a smaller negative impact on the environment, electric vehicles will become greener.

What is the battery life?

Modern electric vehicles should be able to go at least 150,000 miles before their batteries start to lose capacity, however, this number will be lower if quick charging has been the primary means of recharging.

Owners will eventually have to choose between recycling or replacing the battery, which will probably be quite an expensive replacement.

Although there is now no standardised method for recycling batteries, the advantages significantly improve the environmental credentials of electric cars. The environmental impact of these batteries’ manufacture could be significantly reduced with standardised recycling practices and testing of second-use applications.

The Key is using renewable energy

Electric vehicles are, therefore, only as clean as the energy it consumes to maintain motion, production considerations aside. The electricity source will continue to be a hindrance to an EV’s environmental benefits until 100% of EVs are powered by 100% renewable energy.

But most importantly, an electric car has the potential to be completely green, at least from the standpoint of power generation and transportation. The good news is that energy production is about to make a big shift.

The combined production of coal, oil, and gas power plants was surpassed in the third quarter of 2019 by the energy produced by wind farms, solar panels, biomass plants, and hydroelectric plants.

Is the future going to be electric?

The government’s proposal to move the limit on new diesel sales forward to 2035 was announced before the National Grid’s prediction that there will be 36 million electric vehicles on UK roads by 2040.

The future of mass transportation is battery-electric vehicles, according to evidence. Electric vehicles (EVs) have been clearly outpacing hydrogen-powered vehicles in the quest to gain widespread acceptability.

Even while vehicles like the Toyota Mirai and Honda Clarity are unquestionably outstanding, they are only produced in tiny amounts and aren’t very popular. Japan may have a bright future for hydrogen, but only with significant government commitment.

Lifecycle impact of EVs

According to The Road to Zero, the total related greenhouse gas emissions of an EV in the UK are presently 66% lower than those of a petrol car and 60% lower than those of a diesel car.

Additionally, it predicted that by 2050, emissions from UK power generation would have decreased by 90% as a result of the dominance of renewable energy sources and that emissions from EV usage would have followed suit.

So, are electric cars more environmentally friendly?

They are, according to the evidence. There’s no question that electric cars also make our cities quieter and cleaner.

Once on the road, they produce far fewer emissions than fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

The current issue is to further minimise the emissions generated by the generation of energy and EVs.

Before we fully reap the benefits of electric vehicles’ promise for the environment, cleaner energy sources, improved recycling programmes, and advancements in battery technology are all required.

Article provided by Click 4 Reg.

