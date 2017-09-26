All-new Volvo XC40 compact SUV pricing revealed

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The new Volvo XC40 urban SUV is now available to order in the UK, with on-the-road prices starting at £27,905 for the T3 Momentum version.

The XC40 is Volvo’s first ever premium compact SUV, and is also the first model to be built on the company’s all-new CMA (Compact Modular Architecture) platform. Designed primarily for the city, it features much of the advanced connectivity, entertainment and safety technology from Volvo’s newest 60- and 90 series cars, the XC60, S90, V90 and XC90. It is also powered by Volvo’s efficient Drive-E engines, and is offered with front- or all-wheel drive, and with manual and automatic gearboxes.

Three petrol and two diesel engines will initially be available, with power ranging from 150 to 250 hp. All these engines are 2.0-litre, four-cylinder units: there are 156 hp T3, 190 hp T4 and 247 hp T5 petrols, and 150 hp D3 and 190 hp D4 diesels. The T3 is available exclusively with front-wheel drive, while the D3 is offered in front- or all-wheel-drive form. The T4, T5 and D4 come with all-wheel drive and an automatic gearbox. An automatic gearbox is also available on D3 versions. Full technical details of these engines will be released at a later date. Other powertrains will be offered later in the XC40’s lifecycle.

Entry-level Momentum versions have the most expressive styling, including textile and vinyl interior upholstery and the option of a contrast-coloured white roof and door mirrors, along with white and black alloy wheels.

Momentum XC40s are extremely well equipped as standard, including Volvo’s cutting-edge Sensus 9″ touch screen that works in tandem with the sophisticated voice-activated control system. The class-leading connectivity features continue with sat-nav, which includes real-time traffic information (RTTI)** and lifetime map updates, and three USB sockets. The Sensus system also allows access to a range of web apps**, including Spotify, TuneIn, Google Local Search and Yelp.

The ground-breaking Volvo On Call smartphone app and emergency assistance package is also fitted to every XC40. This allows you to control various functions of your car remotely from your smartphone or smartwatch, such as locking and unlocking the doors, and, on automatic versions, even starting the engine in order to pre-heat or cool the cabin. It can also automatically alert the emergency services if your car is involved in an accident, and use the car’s inbuilt GPS to direct them to your precise location.

Also standard are LED headlights, dual-zone climate control with Volvo’s sophisticated ‘CleanZone’ air-filtration system, a 12.3″ active TFT configurable driver’s information display and rear parking sensors. Alloy wheels are 18″ as standard, with up to 21″ wheels available as an option.

Sector-first standard safety equipment includes City Safety, Volvo’s automatic emergency braking system that can detect pedestrians, cyclists and large animals, and Oncoming Lane Mitigation, which warns you if you move out of your lane into the path of an oncoming vehicle and provides steering assistance to guide you safely back into your lane.

R-Design versions add a host of sporty touches, including a gloss black front grille and front and rear lower bumper sections, a black roof and door mirrors, and dual integrated exhaust pipes. They also get uprated sports suspension and 18″ diamond cut/matt black alloy wheels. On the inside, there’s leather/nubuck upholstery, front seat cushion extensions, a perforated leather steering wheel and gear knob, and aluminium dashboard inlays.

Inscription versions focus on luxury and come with leather-faced upholstery, a power-operated tailgate, front parking sensors, a powered driver’s seat, driftwood interior inlays and chrome exterior highlights. Automatic versions also come with a crystal gear lever from Swedish crystal glassware maker Orrefors.

Every version of the XC40 is also available in highly specified Pro form. Highlights of the Momentum Pro include a powered driver’s seat, heated front seats and a heated windscreen, and active bending headlights with adaptive shadow technology that block out part of the headlights’ beam to avoid dazzling vehicles in front.

R-Design Pro benefits from all this, along with 20″ alloy wheels, while Inscription Pro has 19″ wheels and a powered passenger seat.

An optional Xenium package is available across the range and brings a powered tilt and slide panoramic glass sunroof, a 360o surround view parking camera system, and Park Assist Pilot, which includes automatic parallel and 90o parking.

Pilot Assist, Volvo’s innovative semi-autonomous drive feature, is an optional extra on every XC40. It assists with the steering (up to 80 mph) and takes care of the acceleration and braking to keep the car within lane markings and at the desired speed or distance from any vehicle in front. Pilot Assist is another step towards fully autonomous driving.

Other desirable options include wireless mobile phone charging, Smartphone Integration – which includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – and a Harman Kardon sound system that combines 13 speakers, advanced sound-processing software and an output of 1,200 W.

The first XC40s in the UK will be the T5 and D4 First Editions, which are based on R-Design Pro versions but with even more equipment as standard. Highlights of the enhanced First Edition specification are the Xenium pack, Pilot Assist, a power-operated tailgate with handsfree opening and closing, heated rear seats, wireless mobile phone charging and the Harmon Kardon sound system.

The XC40 also introduces the innovative Care by Volvo package*. For one monthly payment, this covers car rental, scheduled maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance, along with a range of concierge services that will expand over time. Care by Volvo will be available as an introductory offer on special T5 and D4 Momentum versions for just £629 per month for 24 months. Care by Volvo will be offered on other XC40 variants in due course.

The XC40 is available to order now, with the first customer deliveries expected in early 2018.

Volvo XC40 on-the-road prices

T3 FWD Momentum manual – £27,905

T4 AWD Momentum automatic – £32,055

D3 FWD Momentum manual – £28,965

D3 FWD Momentum automatic – £30,555

D3 AWD Momentum manual – £30,405

D3 AWD Momentum automatic – £31,955

T3 FWD Momentum Pro manual – £29,455

T4 AWD Momentum Pro automatic – £33,605

D3 FWD Momentum Pro manual – £30,515

D3 FWD Momentum Pro automatic – £32,105

D3 AWD Momentum Pro manual – £31,955

D3 AWD Momentum Pro automatic – £33,505

T3 FWD R-Design manual – £29,755

T4 AWD R-Design automatic – £33,905

T5 AWD R-Design automatic – £35,705

D3 FWD R-Design manual – £30,815

D3 FWD R-Design automatic – £32,405

D3 AWD R-Design manual – £32,255

D3 AWD R-Design automatic – £33,805

D4 AWD R-Design automatic – £34,655

T3 FWD R-Design Pro manual – £31,655

T4 AWD R-Design Pro automatic – £35,805

T5 AWD R-Design Pro automatic – £37,605

D3 FWD R-Design Pro manual – £32,715

D3 FWD R-Design Pro automatic – £34,305

D3 AWD R-Design Pro manual – £34,155

D3 AWD R-Design Pro automatic – £35,705

D4 AWD R-Design Pro automatic – £36,555

T3 FWD Inscription manual – £30,405

T4 AWD Inscription automatic – £34,555

T5 AWD Inscription automatic – £36,355

D3 FWD Inscription manual – £31,465

D3 FWD Inscription automatic – £33,055

D3 AWD Inscription manual – £32,905

D3 AWD Inscription automatic – £34,455

D4 AWD Inscription automatic – £35,305

T3 FWD Inscription Pro manual – £31,955

T4 AWD Inscription Pro automatic – £36,105

T5 AWD Inscription Pro automatic – £37,905

D3 FWD Inscription Pro manual – £33,015

D3 FWD Inscription Pro automatic – £34,605

D3 AWD Inscription Pro manual – £34,455

D3 AWD Inscription Pro automatic – £36,005

D4 AWD Inscription Pro automatic – £36,855

T5 AWD First Edition automatic – £40,355

D4 AWD First Edition automatic – £39,305

