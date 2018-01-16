All-new special edition Mustang Bullitt with 481 horsepower is here

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Mustang Bullitt is due out this summer in U.S. offering at least 481PS, saluting 1968 movie car with effortlessly cool appearance.

The new Ford Mustang Bullitt, due out this summer for Ford customers in the U.S., is powered by an upgraded 5.0-litre V8 engine that will deliver at least 481PS and 569Nm of torque, pushing the new Bullitt™ to a top speed of 163mph.

The original 1968 Mustang GT fastback that starred alongside Steve McQueen in the award-winning movie “Bullitt”, also drove onto the Ford stage at NAIAS, ending a 40-year mystery about the film car’s whereabouts.

Offered only for Ford customers in the U.S., the all-new Edge ST is the first version of the new Edge SUV to be unveiled by Ford. The new Ford Edge will be introduced for customers in Europe later this year in variants including Edge Vignale, ST-Line and Titanium, offering powerful new diesel engines**, sophisticated driver assistance technologies and enhanced styling.

The all-new Mustang Bullitt is equipped with a manual transmission, and the gear shifter features a white cue ball shift knob as a nod to the original. An active valve performance exhaust system is standard, and retuned to give the car a signature burble.

Other standard equipment includes a 12-inch all-digital LCD instrument cluster, identical in function to the cluster introduced on the all-new Mustang that goes on sale across Europe later this year, but with a unique Bullitt™ welcome screen that starts in green with an image of the car rather than the pony.

“This new Bullitt is, as Steve McQueen was, effortlessly cool,” said Darrell Behmer, Mustang chief designer. “As a designer, it’s my favourite Mustang – devoid of stripes, spoilers and badges. It doesn’t need to scream about anything – it’s just cool.”

Exterior paint choices are limited to Shadow Black and the classic Dark Highland Green – as worn in the movie. Other features that pay tribute to the car McQueen drove are subtle chrome accents around the grille and front windows, and classic torque thrust 19-inch aluminium wheels. Inside and out, the vehicle uses minimal badging; only the circular faux fuel-filler cap Bullitt logo on the rear centre is visible on the exterior.

