All-new Mazda CX-5 priced from £23,695

Building on the extraordinary success of the outgoing CX-5, a car that introduced Mazda’s SKYACTIV technology and KODO: Soul of Motion design philosophy, the all-new Mazda CX-5 has been designed to bring a new dimension of driving pleasure to SUV customers.

Available in two highly-specified trim levels, the ten model UK range starts at just £23,695. Both Mazda’s SKYACTIV-MT six-speed manual and SKYACTIV-Drive six-speed automatic transmissions feature in the range, as does the latest generation of Mazda’s intelligent i-ACTIV all-wheel drive (AWD) system.

Powered by a familiar range of SKYACTIV engines, the 2.0-litre 165ps SKYACTIV-G petrol engine is available in SE-L Nav and Sport Nav trim and is offered exclusively with front-wheel drive and Mazda’s six-speed SKYACTIV-MT manual gearbox.

Making up the bulk of the range, the popular 2.2-litre 150ps SKYACTIV-D diesel is available with front-wheel drive and i-ACTIV AWD and comes with a choice of SKYACTIV-MT or SKYACTIV-Drive gearbox. Sitting at the top of the range, the flagship 2.2-litre 175ps SKYACTIV-D comes exclusively in Sport Nav trim and is equipped with Mazda’s i-ACTIV AWD, and like the lower output diesel, it can be matched to either automatic or manual transmission.

Across both outputs the SKYACTIV-D diesel engines have been enhanced with the introduction of Mazda’s noise reducing Natural Sound Smoother technology, which entails the fitting of a dynamic damper within the pin securing the piston to the connecting rod to reduce start-up and idle reverberation. In addition Transient Control sharpens throttle responsiveness by more precise control of engine torque with optimised turbo pressure and finer adjustment of fuel injection.

All models feature a generous standard equipment tally that includes LED headlights, auto power-folding door mirrors, dual-zone climate control, DAB radio and a 7” colour touch-screen display with Mazda’s integrated navigation. Sport Nav cars add to this with a host of premium highlights including a reversing camera, 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat and Smart keyless entry, plus heated front seats and steering wheel. Offered in a Mazda for the first time, Sport Nav models also feature a power lift tailgate, plus a new head-up display (HUD) that projects directly onto the windscreen and features Traffic Sign Recognition.

Other highlights include two new optional paint colours: Soul Red Crystal Metallic and Machine Grey Metallic. Both colours use Mazda’s unique three-layer TAKUMINURI painting technology, and compared to previous CX-5’s Soul Red Metallic paint, Soul Red Crystal increases brightness by approximately 20 per cent and depth by 50 per cent.

Commenting on the all-new Mazda CX-5 Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director of Mazda Motors UK said, “the CX-5 will go down as a landmark car in Mazda’s history, not only did it introduce SKYACTIV technology and KODO: Soul of Motion design, it also showcased how Mazda could make an SUV that was stylish, great to drive and capable of luring customers from premium badged rivals. And today the all-new Mazda CX-5 takes this to the next stage, elevating exterior design, cabin quality and refinement to new levels of sophistication, whilst at the same time ensuring Mazda’s love of driving is even more apparent in the handling.”

Adding, “With it arriving in UK dealerships this month I’m sure the all-new Mazda CX-5 will carry on winning over British SUV buyers, especially as increased equipment levels and superb residual values mean it continues to represent great value for retail and fleet customers alike.”

