All-new Audi Q8 - the new luxury flagship in the Q range

The all-new Q8 is ready to combine the best of both worlds by offering the elegance of a four-door luxury coupé and the convenient versatility of a large SUV. Remaining faithful to the dramatic styling of the original Q8 Sport concept first revealed at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the series production car will join UK roads this summer featuring a generously dimensioned interior with a variable luggage compartment, state-of-the-art drive and suspension technologies and intelligent assistance systems that make it a convincing companion for business and leisure.

A strong yet efficient 3.0 TDI with a mild hybrid system provides the dynamics which are implied by the muscular exterior design. With the permanent quattro all-wheel drive and a ground clearance of up to 254 mm, the SUV coupé can continue when paved roads end.

At 4,986 mm long, 1,995 mm wide and 1,705 mm high, the new Audi Q8 exudes a presence on the road like no other SUV from the brand with the four rings. With its coupé-style roof line it appears much lower than its Q7 sister model. It is 66 mm shorter, but has become 27 mm wider. The distinctive front end, the short rear overhang and the mighty 21-inch wheels with a diameter of 795 mm paint a picture of powerful dynamics. In the UK, S line specification that is equipped with a host of standard features ranging from sport-configured adaptive air suspension and MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch to HD Matrix LED headlights, will be available from market launch. Soon after, an even more comprehensively specified Vorsprung version will join the line-up.

With a wheelbase of almost three metres, the Audi Q8 offers ample space for five people. The interior space exceeds that of the direct competitors in almost all relevant dimensions.

With its large luggage compartment and generously sized storage compartments and tray areas, the Q8 is ideal for longer journeys. The luggage compartment of the SUV holds 605 litres as a standard, which increases to 1,755 litres with the rear backrests folded down. Two golf bags can easily fit in diagonally. The tailgate can be opened and closed electrically as standard. The electric luggage compartment cover is another convenience option. Guided on rails, it automatically retracts when the tailgate is opened and is extended again upon closing.

