All-electric Jaguar I-PACE confirmed with rapid charging, tested in Arctic conditions

Jaguar’s all-electric I-PACE will deliver both rapid charging and rapid performance when it goes on sale on 1 March. Capable of charging in 45 minutes* and with sports car performance and SUV practicality, the I-PACE will be the perfect every day car – whether on the school run, daily commute or even coping with sub-zero temperatures.

Rigorously tested across extremes of terrain and temperature, the I-PACE has tamed the Arctic at Jaguar Land Rover’s cold weather test facility in Arjeplog, Sweden, at temperatures as low as -40°C.

Tony Westerlund, a potential customer from Sweden, had some interesting questions on living with I-PACE in Arctic conditions, particularly regarding stability and traction on the ice and snow. To answer his questions, Jaguar engineers invited him to Arjeplog to drive the car for the first time and see how it’s been tested to ensure performance in extreme conditions:

“Not only will the I-PACE charge quickly enough for our customers to carry out their everyday lives, it will offer powerful and precise performance in a variety of conditions and climactic extremes. Allied with the versatile credentials of our celebrated PACE family, this will be an electric performance SUV like no other.”

Customers will be able to use mains power to prepare the car’s battery and cabin temperature ahead of a journey. Pre-conditioning the car ensures maximum range, performance and comfort whether temperatures are freezing cold or extremely hot. Setting up preferred charging times and pre-conditioning schedules can be done from either the on-board InControl system, or the Remote smartphone APP, and is as easy as setting an alarm.

The Jaguar I-PACE was recently voted by readers of What Car? magazine as the most anticipated new car of 2018, securing six times the votes of any other model on the shortlist, which includes the likes Mercedes-Benz, Tesla and Audi.

The I-PACE will be revealed in a live global broadcast on 19:00 CET on 1 March 2018, and will go on to make its public premiere at the Geneva Motor Show on 6 March 2018.

