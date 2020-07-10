A very simple car accessory upgrade to consider when nature is your destination

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

For many of us, summertime means more trips to the countryside. It can be just a summerhouse drive or a more rugged trip to the outdoors, where roads at times don’t actually look much like the roads we are used to, and for that make sure your car is up to the task so you don’t get stuck in the middle of nowhere.

Already during the Covid-19 there was a spike in car use across the UK and we can only assume people will travel within YUK more this year as flying to other countries is limited or just does not feel safe for many people.

One of the things when going more to nature, or even a local park or a beach is all the little things from leaves to small rocks and sand we tend to bring inside the vehicle. And if you have kids, then you know exactly what the beach means to your car floor. Imagine kids after a long day on the beach. They want to have that final swim, don’t dry their feet, put on the flip flops to very wet and sandy feet and get into the car.

And then the more dry sand from their shorts gets to the seats, most of it eventually falling to the floor on to the mats. If you have simple cloth mats, then they have no sides, meaning that sand is soon under the mats also.

What is very helpful here is a little investment of rubber mats that have actual protective sides, meaning sand and even water stays in it. You could just buy these for rear seats and after a trip take out for a quick cleanup, leaving the rest of the floor much cleaner than with cloth mats. For a good selection of car mats check out www.autodoc.co.uk Or if you are like me who goes hiking a lot, then get yourself good rubber mats to the front as well and your floor is much cleaner. You can even poor out the water, snow, sand and gravel – leaving the car much cleaner. With cloth mats it can be a real mess if your shoes are wet and very dirty.

This little upgrade keeps the interior cleaner and also all the floor materials much newer, paying it off also once you decide to sell your car.

