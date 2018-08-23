A Look at Vauxhall's current range

23 August 2018 | 0 comments

 

British automaker Vauxhall is one of the oldest and most established UK car brands and have been the second best-selling car brand in the UK for over 20 years. They are known for their reliability, practicality, and affordability with a vehicle in practically every class – this makes them a popular choice with a wide range of motorists, including young drivers, families and young professionals.

Here is a closer look at a few of their current line-up.

Vauxhall Viva

The Viva is a popular vehicle in the highly competitive city car market. Its affordability is one of the main selling points as it is very cheap to buy and run, plus it also has a decent amount of interior space despite its dimensions.

Vauxhall Corsa

The Vauxhall Corsa is an iconic supermini which has been in production since 1982 and remains a popular vehicle on the roads today. It is currently in its fifth generation which gave it a fresh and modern makeover whilst retaining the key components that have made it so popular – it has a comfortable interior with a good amount of space, it is highly reliable and safe.

Vauxhall Crossland X

The SUV market is surging in the UK at the moment and the Crossland X is Vauxhall’s entry into the market as a small crossover SUV with a healthy dose of style, a roomy interior and a high driving position.

Vauxhall Astra

Like the Corsa, the Astra has been around a long time and is considered one of Vauxhall’s flagship vehicles. The Astra is now in its seventh generation and it is a superb all-rounder targeted at families due to its interior space and comfort. The Astra is also a joy to drive, it is built to last and there are a wide range of engines to choose from. Due to its reliability, it can be an excellent vehicle to buy in the used car market from places like Unbeatablecar.

Vauxhall Grandland X

A mid-sized SUV which competes with popular models like the Nissan Qashqai and the VW Tiguan, the Grandland X holds its own due to its attractive styling, practicality and solid driving performance. All models are front-wheel drive and features a roomy interior.

Vauxhall’s current range is built up of several excellent vehicles in a range of different classes. This means that they are very well suited to many different types of motorist, but you can always expect the same level of quality when it comes to this trusted UK manufacturer. Vauxhall has a long history of manufacturing well-built, reliable, practical and affordable vehicles and it is easy to see why they have remained so popular for so long.

Share on Google

RELATED POSTS

Winter driving tips: Prepare yourself and your car [infographic]
New Audi S1 and S1 Sportback with 228bhp and quattro all-wheel-drive revealed
Honda NSX prototype to participate at Goodwood Festival hillclimb, production model coming in 2015
2015 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG drops more camouflage
The best looking cars ever
Elemental RP1 - new track-focused road car revealed with 280bhp
McLaren 650S GT3 brings a more aggressive look, improved safety and handling
Supercharge your Vauxhall with these in-car gadgets
New Audi Q2 priced from £20,230
All-electric Dendrobium concept by Vanda Electrics makes global debut
McLaren P1 hypercar celebrates half a decade in pole position
Top footballers and their favourite rides!
linode.com