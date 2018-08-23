A Look at Vauxhall's current range

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

British automaker Vauxhall is one of the oldest and most established UK car brands and have been the second best-selling car brand in the UK for over 20 years. They are known for their reliability, practicality, and affordability with a vehicle in practically every class – this makes them a popular choice with a wide range of motorists, including young drivers, families and young professionals.

Here is a closer look at a few of their current line-up.

Vauxhall Viva

The Viva is a popular vehicle in the highly competitive city car market. Its affordability is one of the main selling points as it is very cheap to buy and run, plus it also has a decent amount of interior space despite its dimensions.

Vauxhall Corsa

The Vauxhall Corsa is an iconic supermini which has been in production since 1982 and remains a popular vehicle on the roads today. It is currently in its fifth generation which gave it a fresh and modern makeover whilst retaining the key components that have made it so popular – it has a comfortable interior with a good amount of space, it is highly reliable and safe.

Vauxhall Crossland X

The SUV market is surging in the UK at the moment and the Crossland X is Vauxhall’s entry into the market as a small crossover SUV with a healthy dose of style, a roomy interior and a high driving position.

Vauxhall Astra

Like the Corsa, the Astra has been around a long time and is considered one of Vauxhall’s flagship vehicles. The Astra is now in its seventh generation and it is a superb all-rounder targeted at families due to its interior space and comfort. The Astra is also a joy to drive, it is built to last and there are a wide range of engines to choose from. Due to its reliability, it can be an excellent vehicle to buy in the used car market from places like Unbeatablecar.

Vauxhall Grandland X

A mid-sized SUV which competes with popular models like the Nissan Qashqai and the VW Tiguan, the Grandland X holds its own due to its attractive styling, practicality and solid driving performance. All models are front-wheel drive and features a roomy interior.

Vauxhall’s current range is built up of several excellent vehicles in a range of different classes. This means that they are very well suited to many different types of motorist, but you can always expect the same level of quality when it comes to this trusted UK manufacturer. Vauxhall has a long history of manufacturing well-built, reliable, practical and affordable vehicles and it is easy to see why they have remained so popular for so long.

