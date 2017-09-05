7 races left! What’s next for 2017 Formula One season?

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The 2017 Formula One season is already the 71st season of Formula One motor racing, featuring the 68th Formula One World Championship, a championship for Formula One cars which is recognised by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), as the highest class of competition for open-wheel racing cars.

Season’s 13th and the last race took drivers to Italy last Sunday with results leaving much room for changes in the lineup in the coming races.

The Italian Grand Prix 2017 at Monza, Italy was a true race of champions.

Before the race, the current Drivers’ Championship leader was Sebastian Vettel. The sunny Italy and the Monza curves were a good match for Lewis Hamilton, who stormed the Italian Grand Prix, winning the drivers’ championship for the first time this season.

Lewis Hamilton is leading this season with 238 points, having won the last 2 races. As you might remember he was not that successful in Hungary where he finished fourth and his worst race was earlier in spring in Monaco, where he finished 7th.

Right after Hamilton comes Sebastian Vettel, with just 3 points less and then third is Finn Valtteri Bottas with 197 points. The rest of the drivers are quite far from the leading trio, meaning that the final duel is likely between Vettel and Hamilton, unless technology fails on one of them or they make a big mistake, that makes it impossible to finish the race.

With seven Grand Prix left of the total twenty, it is going to get more interesting. The next race is already on the 17h this month in Singapore at the Marina Bay Street Circuit and the last one at Abu Dhabi on November 26th.

Let’s hope the winner is not set before that and the final Grand Prix is the one that decides the the World Drivers Championship and also the World Contructors’ Campionship winner.

Last year the title went to Nico Rosberg, who is now retired and managed to beat the teammate and defending World Champion Lewis Hamilton by five points. The Constructors’ Championship went to Mercedes.

